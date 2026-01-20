Today marks the one-year anniversary since President Trump returned to the presidency for a second term.

Instead of a ceremonial statement or a scripted recap from his press secretary Karoline Leavitt, Trump marked the moment himself — stepping into the White House briefing room and addressing the nation directly.

He laid out his administration’s accomplishments and challenged the media narratives to their faces.

It was a rare move from a sitting president, and it immediately changed the tone in the room.

There were many moments that stood out. These were the ones that mattered most.

President Trump enters the briefing room holding a binder with accomplishments

The briefing opened with an image designed to send a message.

President Trump walked to the podium holding a thick binder documenting the first year of his administration. Before answering a single question, he made sure the cameras understood what it represented.

He looked directly into the cameras and said:

TRUMP: “These are accomplishments.”

“We have a lot of accomplishments, and as you know, this is the anniversary. First anniversary, January 20th.” “And it’s been an amazing period of time.”

Trump gestured toward the binder, explaining that what it contained would never be given its due.

“We have a book that I’m not going to read to you, but these are the accomplishments of what we’ve produced, all page after page after page, individual things.” “I could stand here and read it for a week and we wouldn’t be finished, but we’ve done more than any other administration has done by far in terms of military, in terms of ending wars, in terms of completing wars. Nobody’s really seen very much like it.”

President Trump torches Don Lemon over his Minnesota church stunt

While discussing the ICE operation in Minnesota, Trump held up photos of criminal aliens and said that ICE is working to protect citizens from them, all while dealing with “losers” like Don Lemon.

TRUMP: “So this is what the people are trying to protect. Because all ICE wants to do is get them out of our country, bring them to prisons and jails and mental institutions from where they came.” “That’s all they want to do.”

Then Trump turned his fire toward the media figures like Lemon who, in his view, had tried to undermine those efforts.

“They’re patriots, and they have to be abused by guys like Don Lemon, who’s a, you know, loser, lightweight.” “I saw him the way he walked in that church.” “It was terrible.”

President Trump announces ‘reverse migration’ for the first time in 50 years

The president then broke news from the podium.

He revealed what he framed as a historic demographic shift — one that contradicted media narratives.

TRUMP: “For the first time in 50 years we’re now seeing reverse Migration.” “Because we’re getting all of these illegal people out, people that came in illegally. Many cases, they’re criminals in many, many cases.”

Trump then reminded everyone in the room how the media and the Democrats tried to gaslight the country into believing that the migrants coming to America we’re all “wonderful people.”

“Remember when they used to say that the people that come into our country as immigrants are very nice people that wonderful people, they don’t commit crime.” “No! They make our criminals look like babies. They make the Hells Angels looks like the sweetest people on Earth.”

President Trump blasts Minnesota as a “rigged state” and tells Somalians that they “oughta get the hell out” of the U.S.

Minnesota returned as a focal point as Trump argued the state had become emblematic of corruption and manipulated elections.

Trump argued that no Republican has won the state since Richard Nixon — and he blamed that in part on Minnesota’s massive bloc of Somali voters, as well as the corruption running roughshod throughout the state.

TRUMP: “It’s a very corrupt place and the elections are totally corrupt. I feel I won it all three times.” “Nobody’s won that state since Richard Nixon, it’s a rigged state.”

He then pointed to bloc voting as a decisive factor.

“And the Somalians vote as one group.” “Even if they’re not citizens and they vote as one group.” “And you know, you get 600,000 votes against you.”

His conclusion was about as blunt as it could possibly be.

“They ALL oughta get the hell out of here. They’re bad for our country.”

President Trump boasts about ENDING Joe Biden’s weaponization of the government, calling prosecutor Jack Smith “a sick son of a bitch”

It was a moment of total defiance for the president. They threw everything at him and he was still standing at the White House podium.

Trump looked directly at the media, arms outstretched and said;

“They gave me the worst of the worst, and here I am.”

He listed what he described as the dismantling of Biden-era prosecutions.

TRUMP: “Ended Joe Biden’s weaponization of our government, and removed his hand-picked radical left Marxist prosecutors from the Department of Justice.”

“Like deranged Jack SICK Smith. He’s a sick son of a bitch!”

“They gave me the worst of the worst, and here I am.”

“How did that happen? How did that happen?” “He’s a sick guy. And Letitia James is sick and Alvin Bragg is sick. Sick people and others. Fanny. Fani, you can’t call her Fanny. She doesn’t like it. She wants to be called Fani. Fani. Willis.”

“I won.”

“Can you imagine putting somebody through that?”

President Trump drops an ominous three-word response when a reporter asks about his plans for Greenland

When the floor finally opened up for questions, reporters were fighting to get their questions answered by the president.

One of the shortest but most interesting exchanges came when a reporter asked the president about his intentions for Greenland.

REPORTER: “How far are you willing to go to acquire Greenland?”

TRUMP: “You’ll find out.”

Trump is asked if God is proud of his first year back in office

Near the close of the briefing came a rare moment of reflection.

A reporter referenced Trump’s past belief that God placed him in this position — and asked whether he believed God approved of his first year back.

His answer left no room for doubt.

REPORTER: “First of all, last year you told me that you believe that the reason you won [the] election is because God put you in this place so that you could save the world.” “Looking back one year, do you feel like God is proud of the effort that you’ve put in?”

The president didn’t hesitate for a second, he answered immediately.

TRUMP: “I do actually. I think God is very proud of the job I’ve done.”

He pointed to the measures he’s already taken to protect religious liberties within the United States.

“And that includes for religion.” “You know, we’re protecting a lot of people that are being killed, Christians and Jewish people and lots of people are being protected by me, that wouldn’t be protected by another type of president.”

Then he pivoted to some of the wider accomplishments.

“No, I think I think a lot of people are very proud of the job we’ve done.” “We’ve had an amazing year. This has been one of the greatest years.” “Even some people that wouldn’t necessarily love me instinctively, they’re saying this was an incredible year.” “We’ve had an incredible year economically.” “Look at our border. Our border was a disaster—it was an invasion into our country.”

