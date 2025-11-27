The crazed Islamic terrorist who opened fire on two National Guard troops near the White House has now been identified as a 29-year-old Afghan national — Rahmanullah Lakanwal — someone who entered the United States during Joe Biden’s chaotic 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan.

And when President Trump addressed the nation after this revelation, there was a noticeable shift.

The tone was harder. Sharper.

More like a wartime commander than a president delivering a routine update.

For five minutes, Trump laid out exactly how he sees the moment — and the precise steps he believes the country must take next.

Trump opened by tearing into America’s immigration nightmare especially from “hellhole” countries such as Afghanistan and Somalia.

He placed full responsibility for the D.C. attack on Biden and Democrats, arguing they waved in hordes of unvetted barbarians across a border that had been opened.

He promised full accountability for the terrorist monster.

“As president of the United States, I am determined to ensure that the animal who perpetrated this atrocity pays the steepest possible price.”

Trump said DHS had already confirmed the suspect was “a foreigner, who entered our country from Afghanistan, a hellhole on Earth,” and that he was brought in by the Biden administration on one of the infamous 2021 evacuation flights.

“He was flown in by the Biden administration in September 2021, on of those infamous flights that everybody was talking about.”

Trump went on to describe Biden as “a disastrous president, the worst in the history of our country,” adding that this attack represents “the single greatest national security threat” facing the nation — the millions of unknown illegals allowed in under Biden’s watch.

“Nobody knew who was coming in. Nobody knew anything about it. His status was extended under legislation signed by President Biden. A disastrous president, the worst in the history of our country.”

“This attack underscores the single greatest national security threat facing our nation. The last administration let in 20 million unknown and unvetted foreigners from all over the world, from places that you don’t want to even know about.” “No country can tolerate such a risk to our very survival.”

He also singled out Minnesota as an example of what he argues mass migration has done to local communities. The state is quickly turning into a third-world disaster, and Trump was no longer afraid to shine on a light on it.

“An example is Minnesota, where hundreds of thousands of Somalians are ripping off our country and ripping apart that once great state.” “Billions of dollars are lost, and gangs of Somalians come from a country that doesn’t even have a government, no laws, no water, no military, no nothing, as their representatives in our country preach to us about our constitution and how our country is no good.” “We’re not going to put up with these kind of assaults on law and order by people who shouldn’t even be in our country.”

Then came the part that signaled just how far Trump was prepared to go.

The second half of the address was a declaration of intent — aggressive, sweeping, and unmistakably serious.

This would be a scorched-earth, full weight of the government response, and it starts with taking a second look at everyone at everyone that has already entered.

“We must now reexamine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan, under Biden, and we must take all necessary measures to ensure the removal of any alien from any country, who does not belong here or add benefit to our country.” “If they can’t love our country, we don’t want them.”

Trump announced a direct military mobilization — something rarely heard in a peacetime presidential address.

“America will never bend and never yield in the face of terror. And at the same time, we will not be deterred from the mission, the service members were so nobly fulfilling.” “That’s why tonight I can announce that I have directed the Department of War to mobilize an additional 500 troops to help protect our capital city.”

“We will make America totally safe again. And we will bring the perpetrator of this barbaric attack to swift and certain justice, if the bullets going in the opposite direction, haven’t already done that.”

Trump then reminded Americans of who the victims were — not just soldiers, but two young patriots serving at home during the holiday season.

“During this time of the year when we gather at home with loved ones, these two patriots were wearing the uniform of our country, patrolling the streets of our capital.” “They had taken a selfless oath to defend our nation against all enemies, foreign and domestic. And that is exactly what they were doing when they were gunned down in a savage attack.”

He expressed gratitude to U.S. service members, D.C. police, and the Secret Service for their response to the attack.

“I want to express my extraordinary gratitude to every member of the United States military who is deployed tonight, at home and abroad.” “I also want to thank the Secret Service and the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department for their work today.”

He ended his speech on a note that was both personal and deeply emotional — a national moment of prayer for the two service members still fighting for their lives.

“This Thanksgiving I ask every family to say a prayer for the two great heroes who were so horribly shot, and for their loved ones.” “Please, say a prayer.” “May God bless them and comfort them and may God bless and protect the United States of America.” “Thank you, and goodnight.”

It was a line-in-the-sand moment — the clearest signal yet that he now views this not as an isolated attack, but as the turning point in a much larger national confrontation over security, immigration, and survival.

This was President Trump at his best — moments like this are exactly what he was built for.

