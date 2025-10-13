Overton

Overton

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Overton's avatar
Overton
12h

Just a reminder, Overton is entirely funded by you, our readers.

If you want to support our mission of delivering uncensored, decentralized news every day and help us expand our network, consider subscribing—for the price of a coffee each month.

Subscribe: https://www.overtonnews.com/subscribe

You can also make a one-time donation here: https://donorbox.org/support-overton

Thank you for keeping independent news alive!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elizabeth Richardson's avatar
Elizabeth Richardson
12h

This President always gives accolades to his colleagues he has appointed. He doesn't take all of the credit himself which I have great respect for. I pray this peace will last for at least 14 generations, then 14 more, and again. God Bless all of us!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Overton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture