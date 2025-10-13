Donald J. Trump is showing the world that he is the peacemaker in chief.

This morning’s speech at the Knesset in Israel will go down as one of the defining moments of his presidency.

The occasion was already historic—just hours earlier, the 20 remaining hostages held by Hamas for two years had been freed—and now Trump was standing before Israeli lawmakers to address the monumental peace breakthrough he had brokered.

The room was charged with anticipation, every eye fixed on the podium, every ear waiting for the words that could reshape the region.

At the start, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana set a firm tone, warning that anyone who disrupted the session would be removed.

And disrupt it they tried.

Left-wing, pro-Palestinian Knesset members Aymen Odeh and Ofer Cassif attempted to interrupt the president’s address.

But they were swiftly escorted out, leaving the chamber in stunned silence.

Then came the eruption that would define the moment.

The entire chamber of lawmakers rose to their feet, clapping and chanting in unison:

“TRUMP! TRUMP! TRUMP!”

Trump smiled and waved, acknowledging the overwhelming support, a rare display of cross-aisle enthusiasm.

After the initial chaos settled, the president turned his attention to a man who had worked tirelessly behind the scenes, his close friend and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

The applause for Witkoff was immediate and heartfelt, reflecting both the respect and gratitude of everyone in the room.

It was an eye-watering moment.

The man behind the curtain was finally being acknowledged for his steadfast efforts in front of the entire world.

“Steve started this all by himself. I call him Henry Kissinger, who doesn’t leak — Steve doesn’t leak.”

Trump recounted Witkoff’s legendary meeting with Vladimir Putin, a story that captured both the difficulty of diplomacy and the patience required to broker peace on a global scale.

He explained that Witkoff has a particular set of skills that extend far beyond most businessmen.

“I set up a meeting for him to meet with President Putin thinking it would be a 15 or 20 minute meeting… Three hours later he was still with Putin… five hours later he finally came out.” “I said, what the hell were you talking about for five hours? And he said, ‘just a lot of interesting things.’” “But that’s a talent. Everybody loves him — on this side, on the other side — because he’s a great negotiator and a great guy.” “Thank you very much, Steve.”

Trump praised Witkoff as a talented negotiator who commands respect on every side, and the room rose to its feet again in recognition of the work done behind the scenes.

Donate to Overton

Then President Trump brought the entire Israeli Knesset to its feet as he touted the most ambitious peace deal in modern history.

He turned to the bigger picture, sharing what this peace deal means for the region.

This will be remembered as the “Dancing in the Streets” address.

“With this week’s cease-fire, we’ve achieved the most challenging breakthrough of them all...the most challenging breakthrough maybe ever.” “I’ve never seen anything like it. I’ve been involved in a lot of success. I’ve never seen ANYTHING like what’s going on today all over the world.”

He painted a picture of celebration and relief spreading across countries.

“People are dancing in the streets...not just in Israel. They’re dancing in the streets of countries that would’ve never danced in the street about what’s happening today.” “They’re dancing in the streets!”

Trump reminded the room how long and brutal the conflict had been.

“This long and difficult war has now ended…some say 3,000 years, some say 500...whatever it is, it’s the granddaddy of them all.” “In an unprecedented achievement, virtually the entire region has endorsed the plan: Gaza will be immediately demilitarized, Hamas will be disarmed, and Israel’s security will no longer be threatened in any way, shape, or form.”

The chamber was electric for the man who made it all possible.

Share

Trump grounded the achievement in a moral and spiritual framework, invoking Scripture to reiterate the call to turn from evil and pursue peace.

He spoke of hope and guidance that stretches across hills, valleys, and nations, a message that resonated deeply with everyone in the chamber.

A turn from evil, toward peace.

“The God who once dwelled among his people in this city still calls us, in the words of Scripture, to turn from evil and do good, to seek peace and pursue it.” “So he still whispers truth into the hills and knolls and valleys of his magnificent creation. And he still writes hope into the hearts of his children all over the world.”

Leave a comment

But as always, President Trump saved the best moment for last.

He closed his historic Knesset address with a vision that left the entire chamber on its feet, every lawmaker watching, listening, and feeling the weight of what had just happened.

It was one of those moments that makes you pause, the kind of speech that gives you goosebumps and reminds you that history isn’t just written in books—it’s lived in real time.

Before the applause thundered through the Knesset, he gave Israel—and the world—a glimpse of what lasting peace could look like, providing a blueprint for a future that seemed almost unimaginable in a region defined for so long by conflict.

“So now we’re going to forge a future that is worthy of our heritage. We’re going to build a legacy that all the people of this region can be proud of.”

He named specific regions, pointing out the connections and bonds he hoped to strengthen, turning geography into a symbol of unity and cooperation.

“New bonds of friendship, cooperation and commerce will join Tel Aviv to Dubai, Haifa to Beirut, Jerusalem to Damascus, and from Israel to Egypt, from Saudi Arabia to Qatar, from India to Pakistan, from Indonesia to Iraq, from Syria to Bahrain, Turkey to Jordan, the United Arab Emirates to Oman and Armenia to Azerbaijan.” “Another war that I just settled.”

“We are going to have hope, harmony, opportunity and happiness here in the spiritual and geographic center of the entire world. That’s what you are.”

“Israel, America, and all of the nations of the Middle East will soon be safer, stronger, greater, and more prosperous than ever before.” “Thank you very much. God bless you. God bless the United States of America and God bless the Middle East.”

By the time he stepped away from the podium, it was clear that everyone in the room had witnessed something extraordinary.

It was a moment where history paused.

The president’s presence, his words, and the tangible results of the peace deal created a newfound feeling of optimism and possibility.

The world had just seen a historic moment unfold in real time, and it was being led by a man whose name would forever be associated with peace, diplomacy, and the kind of bold action that actually changes history.