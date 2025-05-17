Trump Just Had the Most Transformational Week of His Presidency
After four years of Biden sleepwalking through history, Trump pulled off in seven days what would take most presidents two full terms.
“There are decades where nothing happens—and weeks where decades happen.”
It started with chaos.
In Kashmir, Islamist militants launched a violent terror attack that killed 26 civilians. India wasted no time in responding—strikes hit targets in Pakistan, and tensions began rising fast.
The nightmare scenario was unfolding: two nuclear-armed countries slid…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Overton to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.