Back in 2018, when President Trump addressed the UN General Assembly for the first time, the room laughed in his face.

Today, they weren’t laughing.

Trump returned to the United Nations—and this time, he wasn’t coming to be polite. He came to put the globalists on notice.

Right out of the gate, he reminded the room that America was no longer being run by people who bowed to international pressure.

He started by touting something they never thought they’d hear on the UN floor: America’s southern border is closed.

And he said it loud and clear.

“On our southern border we have successfully repelled a colossal invasion and for the last four months, four months in a row, the number of illegal aliens admitted and entering our country has been zero.”

Then he explained why it happened and what the new policy is.

“They just poured into our country with the ridiculous open border policy of the Biden administration. Our message is very simple. If you come illegally into the United States, you are going to jail or you are going back to where you came from or perhaps even further than that.”

It wasn’t just about America. Trump turned to thank El Salvador for their help in jailing criminal aliens we’ve deported—and urged other countries to do the same.

“I want to thank the country of El Salvador for the successful and professional job they’ve done in receiving and jailing so many criminals that entered our country.”

And then he dropped a warning to every country that was listening.

“They’re all being taken out. We have no choice. Other countries have no choice because other countries are in the exact same situation with immigration.” “It’s destroying your country and you have to do something about it.”

But Trump didn’t just use his speech to hammer immigration.

He pivoted quickly to a much larger point—something no one in that room saw coming.

He told the UN General Assembly that he had personally ended seven major wars around the world, and then turned right back around and called out the UN for doing absolutely nothing to help.

His tone was unapologetic:

“I ended seven wars and in all cases they were raging with countless thousands of people being killed.”

He listed them off one by one—conflicts in Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, the Congo and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“No president or prime minister, and for that matter, no other country has ever done anything close to that. And I did it in just seven months.”

Then, with the whole room watching, he dropped the line that sucked the air out of the place:

“It’s too bad that I had to do these things instead of the United Nations doing them.”

He kept going. He was fearless in calling them out in their own backyard.

“Sadly, in all cases, the United Nations did not even try to help in any of them. I ended seven wars, dealt with the leaders of each and every one of these countries, and never even received a phone call from the United Nations offering to help in finalizing the deal.”

And with that, he added the kicker that perfectly summed up his view of the UN’s usefulness:

“All I got from the United Nations was an escalator that, on the way up, stopped right in the middle… and then a teleprompter that didn’t work.”

Brutal.

With that out of the way, Trump turned his attention to Europe—and called out the countries that have allowed open borders to destroy their societies from the inside out.

He didn’t sugarcoat it, in fact, quite the opposite. For the first time, these leaders were hearing the truth about the consequences of globalist policies.

“Your countries are going to hell.”

He gave examples of just how bad Europe’s immigration crisis has gotten.

“In Greece, the number was 54%, and in Switzerland, beautiful Switzerland, 72% of the people in prisons are from outside of Switzerland.”

Trump explained that this isn’t about asylum or compassion anymore—it’s about what happens when governments ignore reality and let violent criminals flood into their countries.

“When your prisons are filled with so-called asylum seekers who repaid kindness—and that’s what they did—they repaid kindness with crime, it’s time to end the failed experiment of open borders.” “You have to end it now.”

He followed that with one of the most defiant lines of the day:

“I can tell you I’m really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell.”

And then, pointing back to what’s already working in the U.S., he explained the effects of strong immigration policies.

“Once we started detaining and deporting everyone who crossed the border and removing illegal aliens from the United States, they simply stopped coming. They’re not coming anymore.”

After that, he shifted to the topic of drugs entering the country—and this is where things got even more serious.

He turned directly to the Venezuelan delegation and laid it out in no uncertain terms.

“We will blow you out of existence.”

You could hear a pin drop. He explained how drug boats headed for the U.S. are now being intercepted and destroyed, not just tracked.

“We’ve virtually stopped drugs coming into our country by sea. We call them the water drugs. They kill hundreds of thousands of people.”

Trump went on to say that he’d designated the savages as terrorists.

“I’ve also designated multiple savage drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, along with two bloodthirsty transnational gangs, probably the worst gangs anywhere in the world: MS-13 and Tren de Aragua.”

He added that Tren de Aragua—based in Venezuela—was responsible for torture, mutilation, and murder.

“These are the enemies of all humanity,” he said.

“And for this reason, we’ve recently begun using the supreme power of the United States military to destroy Venezuelan terrorists and trafficking networks led by Nicolás Maduro.”

And with one final warning to every criminal smuggling drugs into the United States, he made it crystal clear:

“Please be warned that we will blow you out of existence. That’s what we’re doing. We have no choice. Can’t let it happen.”

Finally, Trump turned to the issue no one else in that room wanted to touch: climate change.

And the president said what every globalist pretends not to hear.

“All in the name of pretending to stop the global warming hoax.”

He called out the green agenda as a massive scam that asks developed countries to sacrifice everything while countries like China and Russia skate by untouched.

“The entire globalist concept of asking successful industrialized nations to inflict pain on themselves and radically disrupt their entire societies must be rejected completely and totally, and it must be immediate.”

He reminded the world why he pulled America out of the Paris Climate Accord—and how lopsided it really was.

“That’s why in America, I withdrew from the fake Paris Climate Accord where, by the way, America was paying so much more than every country.”

He explained how China didn’t have to pay anything until 2030, and how Russia was given a 1990 emissions standard that was already easy to meet.

“But for the United States, we’re supposed to pay like $1 trillion and I said, this is another scam. The fact is, the United States has been taken advantage of by the world for many, many years, but not any longer as you probably noticed.”

Six years ago, they laughed. This time, they were silent.

Trump stood in front of the most powerful globalists on Earth and told them exactly where things stand.

No more fake diplomacy.

The United States is leading again, and Trump made sure everyone in that room got the message.

