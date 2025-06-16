Before the G7 working sessions officially began in Alberta, President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stepped in front of reporters.

It was supposed to be a brief press stop.

Instead, it turned into a revealing exchange that touched on everything from trade and war to the global balance of power—and it didn’t take long for Trump to take control of the spotlight.

First up, the Canadian trade deal.

Asked about the ongoing trade negotiations with Canada, Trump pointed to a basic difference in strategy between himself and Carney.

The issue wasn’t hostility, he explained, but philosophy.

“It’s not so much holding up. I think we have different concepts,” Trump said.

“I have a tariff concept, Mark has different concept, which is something that some people like.”

He made it clear he prefers the direct approach.

“I’ve always been a tariff person. It’s simple, it’s easy, it’s precise and it just goes very quickly.”

Carney, he noted, favors a more intricate model—“also very good,” Trump added—but the goal is to examine both frameworks and find a compromise.

“We’re going to look at both and we’re going to come out with something hopefully.”

When a reporter asked whether a deal could be finalized in a matter of days or weeks, Trump offered a measured yes.

“It’s achievable but both parties have to agree.”

Then the conversation took an unexpected turn.

Trump went off script and exposed the truth.

Without any prompting, Trump pivoted from trade and toward one of the most consequential foreign policy decisions in recent memory: Russia’s expulsion from the G8.

Standing beside Canada’s leader—whose own predecessor played a role in that decision—Trump suggested that the West’s attempt to isolate Moscow may have had catastrophic consequences.

“The G7 used to be the G8,” he said.

He called out Obama and Trudeau directly.

“Barack Obama and a person named Trudeau—didn’t want to have Russia in and I would say that was a mistake because I think you wouldn’t have a war right now if you had Russia in.”

Trump wasn’t just critiquing a past decision—he was linking it directly to the war in Ukraine.

According to him, the moment Russia was pushed out of the room, the chance to avoid future conflict was lost.

“They threw Russia out, which I claimed was a very big mistake even though I wasn’t in politics then, I was loud about it.”

For Trump, diplomacy only works if the major players are at the table—even adversaries.

“It was a mistake in that you spent so much time talking about Russia, but he’s no longer at the table. It makes life more complicated. You wouldn’t have had the war.”

And then, turning the focus to himself, he drew a line between two timelines—one with him as president, and one without.

“You wouldn’t have a war right now if Trump were president four years ago,” he said.

“But it didn’t work out that way.”

Before reporters could even digest that, Trump dropped another geopolitical bombshell—this time about Iran.

Asked whether there had been any signs that Iran wanted to back down from confrontation, Trump didn’t hedge.

“Yeah,” he said.

“They’d like to talk.”

That revelation, stated so plainly, marked a significant shift.

For the first time publicly, Trump confirmed that Iran had signaled interest in de-escalating tensions.

But the president made clear that Tehran’s window of opportunity had already narrowed.

“They should have done that before,” he said, recalling a missed 60-day negotiation window.

“On the 61st day I said we don’t have a deal.”

Still, he acknowledged the stakes remain high—for both sides.

“They have to make a deal and it’s painful for both parties but I would say Iran is not winning this war.”

Then came a warning that carried the weight of real urgency.

“They should talk and they should talk IMMEDIATELY before it’s too late.”

It was a signal—a challenge—and perhaps a final opening before escalation becomes the only language left on the table.

The conversation eventually turned back home.

He openly declared war on blue sanctuary cities protecting illegal criminals.

Pressed about his latest directive to ICE, Trump confirmed he’s instructing agents to focus on sanctuary cities—Democrat-run jurisdictions he accuses of shielding violent criminals for political gain.

Trump defended the move, saying the worst offenders are concentrated in major blue cities:

“I look at New York, I look at Chicago. I mean you got a really bad governor in Chicago and a bad mayor, but the governor is probably the worst in the country, Pritzker.”

He just kept going...

“I look at how that city has been overrun by criminals and New York and L.A., look at L.A. Those people weren’t from L.A. They weren’t from California most of those people. Many of those people.”

Trump said the surge in crime, particularly in urban areas, isn’t accidental—it’s the direct result of border bloodbath caused by Biden administration.

“Biden allowed 21 million people to come into our country. Of that, vast numbers of those people were murderers, killers, people from gangs, people from jails. They emptied their jails into the U.S. Most of those people are in the cities.”

“All blue cities. All Democrat-run cities.”

Trump ended on a concrete vow.

He will never allow the Democrats to run their illegal alien election playbook.

“They think they’re going to use them to vote. It’s not going to happen.”

Just as the press corps seemed ready for more, Prime Minister Carney stepped in.

The momentum had unmistakably swung toward Trump—and Carney knew it.

With a measured smile and raised hands, he brought the impromptu briefing to a close.

“If you don’t mind—just—I’m going to exercise my role, if you will, as the G7 Chair,” he said.

“Since we have a few more minutes with the president and his team. And then we actually have to start the meeting to address these big issues, so…”

Trump didn’t push back. He didn’t need to.

He’d already made his mark—dropping headline after headline, shifting the center of gravity before the summit had even started.

By the time Carney took control, it was already clear who owned the moment.

Wherever Trump goes, he becomes the conversation.

Your monthly subscription goes further than you think. Thank you so much for your support.