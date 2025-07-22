TSUNAMI.

Trump just crossed the Rubicon—and there’s NO going back.

Inside the Oval Office, with cameras rolling, he accused Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton of orchestrating the Russia Hoax.

Then he said it flat-out: Obama committed TREASON.

But it’s what he revealed next that could blow the lid off the Deep State:

“And we have ALL of the documents....and from what Tulsi told me, she’s got THOUSANDS of additional documents coming.”

The cameras were rolling for a routine Oval Office meeting with Philippine President Bongbong Marcos.

Trade and international relations were on the agenda....until they weren’t.

One question from the press turned the entire conversation upside down.

A reporter brought up Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s investigation into political corruption and asked who should ultimately be held responsible.

Trump didn’t hesitate. Not for one second. He dropped names.

“Well, based on what I read, and I read pretty much what you read, it would be President Obama. He started it.”

He named the rest of Obama’s band of corrupt miscreants.

“And Biden was there with him and Comey was there and Clapper, the WHOLE group was there. Brennan, they were all there in a room.”

Then Trump looked around the space:

“Right here. This was the room.”

The Oval Office....the very space where, Trump now claims, it all began.

Kind of poetic if you think about it.

That’s when things took a HISTORIC turn.

The Overton Window was about to be shattered.

No more implications. No more code words.

Trump said directly that Barack Obama was GUILTY of masterminding the Russia hoax...and called it what it was in his mind.

“If you look at those papers, they have him STONE COLD.”

“And it was President Obama.” “It wasn’t lots of people all over the place. It was them, too, but the leader of the gang was President Obama.”

“Barack Hussein Obama, have you heard of him?”

Then came the line that crossed every conventional boundary:

“He’s guilty. It’s not a question.” “This was TREASON. This was...every word you can think of.”

“They tried to steal the election. They tried to obfuscate the election.”

“They did things that nobody has ever even imagined, even in other countries.”

The president of the United States had just accused his predecessor of treason....from the same desk they both once sat behind.

But Trump wasn’t done.

What came next was an absolute BOMBSHELL.

It was a bad day to be an Obama official.

He revealed that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has been sitting on thousands of never-before-seen documents—records that, according to him, could blow the lid off the entire Obama-era operation.

“But you’ve never seen anything like it.”

“And we have ALL of the documents....and from what Tulsi told me, she’s got THOUSANDS of additional documents coming.”

Then he connected the dots.

“So President Obama, it was his concept, his idea.”

This wasn’t just about relitigating 2016. Trump was drawing a straight line back to the source....and preparing the public for what he says is coming next.

However, it would not be the Russia Hoax without naming another prominent Democrat.

You know, the ‘crooked’ one...

President Trump shifted to Hillary Clinton and the Steele dossier, accusing her of bankrolling a report so phony even the media wouldn't touch it before the election.

That, he said, told you everything.

“But he [Obama] also got it from crooked Hillary Clinton, crooked as a three dollar bill.”

“Hillary Clinton and her group, the Democrats, spent $12 million to Christopher Steele to write up a report that was a TOTAL fake report.”

“Took two years to figure that out. But it came out it was a total FAKE report. It was made up fiction.”

And then, surprisingly, a moment of reluctant praise...for the press.

“Probably the only thing I respect about the press in years, is the press refused to write it before the election. They refused to put it in.”

“The Steele report was a DISASTER. All lies, all fabrication. All admitted. An admitted fraud.”

“She paid $12 million and the Democrats for that report to a wise guy named Christopher Steele. He wrote a phony report and they wanted to get that report in before the election.”

“I will tell you what, I talk about all the time the fake news how bad it is, but in this case, they wouldn’t do it.”

“They saw it, they read it and they said we don’t believe it.”

“It was only after substantially like a month and a half after the election it got printed and it was just like a bang of nothing.”

Then he gave the New York Times the one compliment he could manage.

“If that report had gotten published by ‘The New York Times’ or somebody, and I respect the Times for maybe only this, because they’re crooked as you can be—but for this one moment this is BULLSHIT.”

“We can’t put this in.”

For Trump, this says a lot.

It is all connected.

Trump closed the loop by bringing it back to 2020...and the aftermath.

What started in the Oval Office under Obama, he said, didn’t end with the Mueller report.

It bled into the next election, reshaped the country, and opened the floodgates.

“Never has a thing like this happened in the history of our country.”

“And by the way, it morphed into the 2020 race.”

He called it out for what it was. No self censorship.

“And the 2020 race was a RIGGED, and it was a rigged election.”

And the result, he argued, wasn’t just political...it was societal.

“Because it was rigged we have millions of people in our country. We had inflation. We solved the inflation problem.”

“But millions and millions of people came into our country because of that. And people that shouldn't have been. People from gangs and from jails and from mental institutions.”

“People that we don't want in our country. People that we’re getting out. Dangerous people.”

It started as a simple photo op.

It ended with one of the most direct accusations ever made by a sitting president against a former one.

And Trump made sure no one could say they didn’t hear him clearly.

Your monthly subscription goes further than you think. Thank you so much for your support.