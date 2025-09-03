President Trump just welcomed Poland’s new populist president Karol Nawrocki to the White House with a gesture NO one saw coming.

Trump then declared: “We’re with Poland ALL the way.”

And Nawrocki dropped a NATO truth bomb that’s putting the EU globalists on blast.

President Trump isn’t known for quiet gestures, and today was no exception.

When newly inaugurated Polish President Karol Nawrocki visited the White House for the first time since taking office on August 6th, Trump made sure the welcome was unforgettable.

The two leaders already share a close bond.

Nawrocki, a proud populist and staunch conservative, has been dubbed the “Trump of Europe.” He ran on a promise to make Poland great again—and Trump publicly backed him during the campaign.

As Nawrocki stepped onto the White House lawn, a wide grin on his face, he walked toward his friend Donald, clearly moved by the moment.

But Trump had something else planned.

Just after the handshake, Trump turned and pointed to the sky.

That’s when it began.

F-16s and F-35s came roaring overhead in a thunderous flyover...a surprise tribute to honor the Polish F-16 pilot who lost his life last week.

It was loud and it was powerful, and it sent one unmistakable message: America stands with Poland.

A closer look showed the two leaders looking up into the early autumn sky as the jets flew overhead in a “missing man” formation.

This was for Major Maciej “Slab” Krakowian, the Polish F-16 pilot who lost his life in a crash in Radom last Thursday.

The roar overhead was loud enough to shake windows…but that was the point.

It wasn’t meant to be quiet, it was meant to be remembered.

Surely it was a diplomatic gesture from 47 that Nawrocki will never forget.

Back inside the Oval Office, Nawrocki thanked Trump directly.

He remembered the endorsement…and said it mattered.

“Thank you very much for your support, your endorsement during my very hard campaign.” “I remember it and am very grateful… It was the fight, me against others, so your support was very important—and the support of Polish people, Polish diaspora in the United States of America.”

He wasn’t expected to win—but Trump’s support may have given him a boost to pull off an upset defeat over Warsaw’s liberal mayor Rafał Trzaskowski.

Now here he was, shaking the hand of the man who helped him get there.

Nawrocki also made something else clear: U.S.-Polish relations have never been stronger.

“Those relations for me, for Poland, for Poles are very important with the United States of America and they are very strong values: Independence, sovereignty, democracy.”

That’s what ties them together—and that’s what Nawrocki said he’s fighting for.

Trump seemed just as grateful for the friendship.

When a reporter asked what the most important areas of interest were between the U.S. and Poland, Trump paused, then gave a direct answer.

“Well it’s just the relationship we have.” “I think there’s a great trust and more than most countries, more than almost any countries, we have some in a category that’s very special and Poland is in that category.” “We have a special relationship.”

Trump also addressed the issue of U.S. military presence in Poland.

While he’s reconsidering troop deployments in other countries, he said that question never even comes up when it comes to Poland.

“The question about the soldiers that was asked, we never even thought in terms of removing soldiers from Poland. We do think about it with regard to other countries, but we would never.”

Then he doubled down:

“No, we’re with Poland all the way and we will help Poland protect itself.”

That’s when Nawrocki spoke up and dropped a truth bomb the media wasn’t ready for.

He turned to Trump and said what European leaders rarely admit in public:

NATO and the EU are packed with free riders…countries that rely on American protection without paying their fair share.

But he made it known that Poland is different.

“We are not like the free riders in Europe and in NATO.” “Mr. President Trump knows it.”

Nawrocki had the numbers to back it up.

“Our GDP for our military service achieved 4.7%. We are the one NATO nation which is on this level—and we will not stop.”

Then came the real hammer:

“We are going to achieve 5% of GDP for military service.”

That one statement turned the entire conversation. He called out Europe’s biggest weakness and explained how Poland wasn’t part of the problem.

Trump picked up on that and added something few in the room probably knew.

“Poland was one of two nations that paid more than they were supposed to with NATO,” he said. “I don’t know if anyone knows that, but there were two nations…and Poland paid more than they were supposed to.” “Which was a very nice thing.”

You could feel the energy between the two leaders was different than in other Oval Office visits of Trump’s second term. With Nawrocki, it’s mutual respect and shared values—the same values that won both of them the presidency.

The meeting was also a firm message to Europe and the world that Poland isn’t hiding behind America’s defense umbrella.

They’re investing in their own strength—and Trump clearly respects that.

Your monthly subscription goes further than you think. Thank you so much for your support.