Trump Sends Clear Message to Iran: Make Peace or Face Attacks ‘Far Greater and a Lot Easier’
“No military on Earth could’ve done what we did tonight. Not even close."
History is measured in moments.
President Trump’s address to America was a moment that will be remembered as a turning point.
After decimating Iran’s nuclear facilities, Trump reminded the world that he is the embodiment of peace through strength.
He offered peace but warned of “far greater” attacks if Iran dares to retaliate.
