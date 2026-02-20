The U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Trump’s tariffs today in a 6-3 decision, and he didn’t wait long to respond.

By the afternoon, Trump was standing in front of reporters, speaking directly to the nation, laying out exactly what the ruling meant — and what it didn’t.

Trump was clearly frustrated, but he made it obvious that a court decision would not stop him from defending American industry.

President Trump immediately went on the attack after justices Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch — both of whom he appointed — voted against his tariffs.

He said he’s deeply “ashamed” of the justices who were unwilling to “do what’s right” for the country.

TRUMP: “The Supreme Court’s ruling on tariffs is deeply disappointing. And I’m ashamed of certain members of the court, absolutely ashamed for not having the courage to do what’s right for our country.”

He reserved praise for the three justices who backed the tariffs — Thomas, Alito, and Kavanaugh — noting their dissenting opinions were impossible to argue against.

“I’d like to thank and congratulate justices Thomas, Alito, and Kavanaugh for their strength and wisdom and love of our country. Which is right very proud of those justices.” “When you read in the dissenting opinions there’s no way anyone can argue against them. There’s no way.”

Then came a warning aimed squarely at the foreign countries he claims have been taking advantage of the U.S. economy for years.

“Foreign countries that have been ripping us off for years are ecstatic, they’re so happy, and they’re dancing in the streets — but they won’t be dancing for long.” “That I can assure you.”

Trump was careful to espouse a narrative that the court ruling wouldn’t stop him.

If one approach was blocked, he would simply take another, saying he has “great alternatives.”

TRUMP: “But other alternatives will now be used to replace the ones that the court incorrectly rejected.” “We have alternatives.” “Great alternatives, could be more money, we’ll take in more money and we’ll be a lot stronger for it.” “We were taking hundreds of billions of dollars.” “We’ll continue to do so.”

He was not backing down, not one inch.

He explained that he would now pursue a different path — “probably the direction that I should have gone the first time” — citing Justice Kavanaugh’s dissent as evidence that the president’s authority to impose tariffs remains largely intact.

TRUMP: “But now I’m going to go in a different direction, probably the direction that I should have gone the first time.” “But I read the language. I’m very good at reading language, and it read our way 100%.” “But now I’ll go the way I could have gone originally, which is even stronger than our original choice, as Justice Kavanaugh — whose stock has gone so up — I’m so proud of him — wrote in his dissent.” “Although I firmly disagree with the court’s holding today, the decision might not substantially constrain a president’s ability to order tariffs going forward.”

“So think of that — the decision might not substantially constrain. And it doesn’t. He’s right. In fact, I can charge much more than I was charging.” “Although I firmly disagree with the court’s holding today, the decision might not substantially constrain a president’s ability to order tariffs going forward.”

He walked the press through the legal framework he plans to use, pointing to multiple federal statutes from the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to the Trade Act of 1974, that give him broad authority to levy tariffs.

“That’s because numerous other federal statutes, which is so true, authorize the president to impose tariffs and might justify most, if not all, of the tariffs issued in this case — even more tariffs.” “Those statutes include, for example, the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, section 232.” “The Trade Act of 1974, sections 122, 201, 301, and the Tariff Act of 1930, section 338.”

“All clear, but it’s a little bit longer process.”

Then came the moment that grabbed the room.

Trump announced a 10% “global tariff” that would be imposed immediately, on top of existing tariffs.

TRUMP: “Therefore, effective immediately, all national security tariffs under section 232 and existing section 301 tariffs, remain in place.” “Today I will sign an order to impose a 10% global tariff under section 122 over and above our normal tariffs already being charged.” “And we’re also initiating several section 301 and other investigations to protect our country from unfair trading practices of other countries and companies.”

Throughout the press conference, Trump’s tone was firm, his focus unshakable.

He left no doubt that, even in the face of a Supreme Court setback, he intends to continue pushing hard to protect American interests.

The ruling may have blocked one path, but for Trump, it is simply a detour — one that he is navigating with a plan, a clear strategy, and a promise that the U.S. will continue to stand strong in trade.

