Trump Unleashes Firestorm at Capitol: Shreds the Media and Asks a Question About Biden No One Will Touch
After meeting with House Republicans, Trump went off-script—dropping key bill details and turning the heat on Biden with one brutal question.
President Trump walked out of a closed-door meeting with House Republicans—and immediately ignited a press frenzy.
He made it clear, the media has the story all wrong.
For weeks, they’ve pushed the idea of a fractured party, claiming Trump’s budget agenda is dead on arrival.
But according to the president, that couldn’t be further from the truth.
“There was…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Overton to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.