It was a announcement that would have never seemed possible a year ago.

But in just a few months after announcing his intent to move toward ‘Most Favored Nations’ pricing for all Americans, Trump was already making massive headway.

Promises made, promises kept.

President Trump shocked the nation with a historic announcement aimed at lowering drug prices for all Americans, beginning with a major commitment from Pfizer.

Standing in the Oval Office alongside RFK Jr., Dr. Oz, and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, Trump laid out the details of the deal in a way that made it clear the era of skyrocketing prescription costs was being challenged head-on.

Bourla, once resistant, now seemed forced to stand quietly defeated as Trump explained how his company would no longer be able to charge Americans inflated prices.

It was a game changer.

“Today Pfizer is committing to all of their prescription medications for Medicaid, and it will be at the ‘most favored nations’ prices. It’s going to have a huge impact on bringing Medicaid costs down, like nothing else.”

He made sure to underscore the effect for low-income Americans, reiterating that the impact would be immediate and meaningful.

“This is a critical step forward in our work to improve healthcare, and low-income Americans—especially low-income Americans—will be helped so greatly.”

Trump went further, announcing that some of Pfizer’s most popular medications would be available to all consumers at steep discounts, in some cases slashing costs by half or even more.

“In addition, Pfizer has agreed to provide some of their most popular current medications to all consumers at heavily discounted prices of anywhere between 50 and even 100%. That’s off the price.”

“And in some cases, even more than that,” he added.

“These drugs will be available for direct purchase online at a website operated by the federal government.” “We’re announcing that moving forward, all new medications introduced by Pfizer to the American market will be sold at the reduced ‘Most Favored Nation’ cost.”

Then it was Secretary Kennedy’s turn, and the room got quiet.

Sharing a story that was both heartbreaking and illustrative of the stakes soaring drug prices, Kennedy became visibly emotional as he recounted a friend forced to choose between paying for her own treatment or her daughter’s care.

“This weekend I was with some friends up in Martha’s Vineyard, and an old friend—one of my oldest friends—his wife and daughter have a chronic disease.” “And that chronic disease last year cost $150,000 to treat, and the mother had to choose whether she was going to take that money and spend it on her or her daughter, and she spent it on her daughter, so she had to make that choice.” “It’s a choice that no mother should have to make.”

Kennedy said today is about righting that wrong in America.

Secretary Kennedy then doubled down on the significance of the moment, praising President Trump for keeping his promise to the American people to lower drug prices once and for all.

“Today is about another promise made by President Trump and another promise kept by President Trump to the American people. And it’s only just the beginning.”

He turned to Trump, shook his hand and said:

“This is all thanks to your unwavering leadership, Mr. President. Thank you.”

Dr. Oz followed, offering his perspective on the historic nature of the moment and the leadership that made it possible.

He was proud to be a part of this administration that was tackling this issue for all Americans.

Dr. Oz began his speech in the Oval Office with the words: “There is a fine line between vision and hallucination.”

He explained that what Trump accomplished was a feat many thought impossible.

“People have to follow you for it to be a vision. And President Trump, you made a lot of people following you and idea that most people thought was not possible even remotely.”

When the CEO of Pfizer had his turn to speak, it sounded like total capitulation.

Trump stood behind him, smiling at what he had just accomplished. His win over Big Pharma was now complete.

Bourla admitted what most Americans had suspected for decades.

“So it’s an historic day because I think today we are turning the tide and we are reversing an unfair situation.”

“For years, other rich nations refused to pay the first sir for the medical innovation, and as a result, Americans had to assume disproportional cost on their shoulders.” “This situation, we all knew, is not sustainable. This situation is a situation that many wanted to change, but no one could. This is changing today.”

Bourla went on to explain how Trump had started negotiating with him and Pfizer back in July, laying out four non-negotiable points on drug pricing—all of which Pfizer had now agreed to.

The president had achieved complete victory against the Big Pharma behemoth.

“With this agreement in July, the president sent to me and other heads of pharmaceutical companies a letter, and over there he articulated four specific requests.” “This request, it was obvious to us, were designed to lower drug costs in the America in different ways. It’s one of them, and altogether holistically, to have synergistic effect in the impact that that will have in the us healthcare cost and patients with this deal that we signed today, we satisfied all four of president requests, all four.”

By the end of the event, it was clear that this wasn’t a regular announcement—it was a paradigm shift.

Millions of Americans can now expect more affordable medications, and the administration showed that with leadership, persistence, and pressure, even the largest of the Big Pharma corporations can be held accountable.

