It was a meeting like no other—one of those rare moments in Washington when the usual script gets tossed aside and the stakes of the country’s direction are laid bare.

President Trump wrapped up the year with his final cabinet meeting of 2025, and from the moment he entered the White House Cabinet Room, it was clear he intended to send a message about just how rapidly the country had changed under his leadership.

The atmosphere felt less like a routine administrative gathering and more like a year-end report to the nation, delivered directly from the people responsible for shaping its direction.

In the White House Cabinet Room, he started strong, pointing out the stark difference from where things stood a year ago.

Trump began, setting an upbeat tone right away.

“One year ago our country was DEAD…Now we have the hottest country anywhere in the world.”

To back it up, Trump rattled off some eye-popping investment figures, stacking his administration’s record against Biden’s.

“In four long years of the Biden administration, there was a $1 trillion of new investments in the United States,” he explained. “In ten months, we’ve secured commitments of over $18 trillion. Four years they had less than a trillion, in ten months we have more than 18 trillion.”

It painted a clear picture of momentum building fast under his watch.

The conversation then shifted to national defense.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth took the floor with a directness that cut through the usual media narratives, addressing the administration’s ongoing fight against drug cartels with a clear sense of moral urgency.

Hegseth did not shy away from all of the attacks against his decisions, instead, he leaned in.

It was a line in the sand moment.

He looked right into the media cameras responsible for many of the attacks against him and said:

“As I’ve said, I’ll say again, we’ve only just begun striking narco boats and putting narco terrorists at the bottom of the ocean because they’ve been poisoning the American people.” “And Joe Biden tried to approach it with kid gloves and allowed them to come across the border. Cartels take over communities, 20 million people, hundreds of thousands of Americans poisoned.” “And President Trump said, no, we’re taking the gloves off. We’re taking the fight to these designated terror organizations. And that’s exactly what we’re doing.” “So we’re stopping the drugs. We’re striking the boats, we’re defeating narco terrorists.”

Trump interjected to underline the scale of the progress:

“Pete, you may say one thing, that drugs coming in through the sea, by sea are down 91%. And I don’t know who the 9% is.”

Hegseth responded, framing the administration’s approach as strategic and results-driven:

“We’ve had a bit of a pause because it’s hard to find boats to strike right now, which is the entire point, right?” “Deterrence has to matter, not arrest and hand over and then do it again. The rinse-and-repeat approach of previous administrations.” “And I will just end by saying, as President Trump always has our back, we always have the back of our commanders who are making decisions in difficult situations.”

Hegseth had made his point and the media was forced to listen to it.

Share

The focus then turned to domestic issues as Vice President JD Vance took the floor. With the entire cabinet listening to every word, Vance took a moment to expose the truth behind America’s affordability crisis.

He connected economic realities to the administration’s policies, illustrating how ordinary Americans were beginning to see tangible improvements after years of mismanagement.

“I just want to pick up on something you said, Mr. President, because you hit the nail on the head, that it is absurd that Democrats talk about an affordability crisis that they created, and the people around this table work every single day to address.”

He laid out the numbers, showing that families had regained a portion of the household income lost under Biden.

“You’ll hear a lot of statistics today. You hear a lot of statistics in our political conversation. I think the most important statistic for the American people is that under the Biden administration, the average American family lost over $3,000 of household income.”



“And under the first ten months of this Trump administration, they have gained over $1,000 of household income.”

Vance framed the progress not as abstract statistics, but as real-world relief for citizens struggling with affordability crises caused by prior policies.

“What that says very clearly is that we are fixing the problem that Joe Biden and the Democrats created in the last administration.”



“If you look at every affordability crisis that’s confronting the American people today, it is traceable directly to a problem caused by Joe Biden and congressional Democrats.”

Vance connected rising home prices to uncontrolled immigration.



“Why did homes get so unaffordable?”



“Because we had 20 million illegal aliens in this country taking homes that ought by right to go to American citizens.”

He tied higher taxes to Democratic spending.



“Why did tax bills get so unaffordable?”



“Because Democrats were raising taxes, while congressional Republicans under the president’s leadership we are now cutting taxes.”

And he linked soaring food prices to reckless green initiatives.

“Why did food get so expensive?”



“Because we printed trillions of dollars and threw it into green scams that made our agricultural economy suffer, while Americans were paying higher prices for food.”



“On every single one of those issues, Mr. President, I think we’ve made incredible progress, but it would be preposterous to fix every problem caused over the last four years in just ten months.”

He ended on a note of optimism, stressing that while the damage done was immense, the path forward was clear—and potentially historic.

“But what I see over the next year, and you heard Brooke talk about joy and gratitude, what I really think this season represents for me, and I think for the entire administration, is that we have now done incredible work to fix what Joe Biden broke.”



“And I think the next year, in American growth and American prosperity could be the best year that we’ve had in the United States of America.”



“It’s going to happen because we’re all working hard. It’s going to happen because we have the greatest country in the world.”



“But I think for congressional Democrats in particular, if they want to talk about affordability, they ought to look in the mirror. We are fixing what they’re broken. We’re proud to do it.”



“I think 2026 is going to be the year where this economy really takes off.”

Leave a comment

That’s when Secretary Kristi Noem dropped a bombshell that shook the Cabinet Room.



She revealed that President Trump asked her to investigate billions in taxpayer fraud in Tim Walz’s Minnesota, and what she uncovered is shocking.

Then she took aim at Walz directly and TORCHED him in front of everyone.

“You know, you told me to look into Minnesota and their fraud on visas and their programs.”



“50% of them are fraudulent, which means that that wacko Governor Walz either is an idiot or he did it on purpose…and I think he’s both, sir.”



“He brought people in there illegally that never should have been in this country. Said they were somebody that they’re not. They said they were married to somebody who was their brother or somebody else.”



“Fraudulent visa applications signed up for government programs took hundreds of billions of dollars from the taxpayers.”



“And we’re going to remove them and we’re going to get our money back, and we’re going to this next year, make sure that we only put people in leadership positions in this country that love this country and have its back.”

Noem’s remarks landed like a political thunderclap.

It was a rare instance of a cabinet secretary publicly calling out a sitting governor with concrete allegations and a direct promise of accountability.

Finally, Secretary of State Marco Rubio took the floor—a difficult position to follow, yet he rose to the moment.

Rubio’s assessment wasn’t just complimentary; it was sweeping.

He argued that the past year represented the most significant shift in U.S. foreign policy since World War II.



With masterful precision and clarity, Rubio detailed how every decision made is focused on making America stronger, safer, and richer.

“It’s also an honor to be involved in and be a witness to what I believe is the most transformational year in American foreign policy since the end of the Second World War, at least.”



“And it’s transformational because for the first time in a long time, we have a president who basically puts America at the forefront of every decision we make in our relations with the world.”



“And that may sound weird to people like, of course you always do. No, that hasn’t always been the case until about a year ago.”



“And I, and I think we’ve all witnessed in our own respective spaces how in every interaction the president has with the world, the goal he has in mind is very simple. Does what you want us to do… is it going to make us stronger? Is it going to make us richer? Is it going to make us safer?”



“If it is, he’s for it. If it’s not, he’s against it. If something’s going to make America weaker or poorer or less safe, the president is going to be against it.”



“And every single thing he has done in our foreign policy has been driven by the American people in mind. And I can go down the list.”

Rubio then walked through example after example of a foreign policy recalibrated around American strength, strategy, and sovereignty.

“Why has he focused on mass migration?”



“It’s very simple, because no country is safe, if you can just walk in without us knowing who you are into your country.”



“We’ve seen the destruction that that’s wreaked not just in our own country, but the impact that it’s having in Europe and in many other parts of the world.”

The entire speech lasted four minutes and it was one of the finest moments from the Secretary of State.

The floor then opened up for questions and a reporter asked President Trump about his relationship with Elon Musk.

Trump hinted that their friendship may be back on track.



REPORTER:

“I want to ask you about Elon Musk, if I could. You talked about Elon Musk. You had him at dinner here in the White House.”



“Is he now back in your circle of friends?”

TRUMP:

“Well, I really don’t know. I mean, I like Elon a lot.”



“He was a very…he really helped during the election with his endorsement, he felt strongly.”



“Look, we had one problem. You know, I didn’t want to have everybody have to have an electric car. And he makes electric cars and…yeah, I think we get along well.”

But it was the final moment of the meeting that will likely dominate headlines.

In front of the entire cabinet, Trump unloaded on Rep. Ilhan Omar in language as sharp as anything he’s said during his presidency.

The room erupted.

“We could go one way or the other and we’re going to go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country.” “Ilhan Omar is garbage. She’s garbage.” “Her friends are garbage.” “These aren’t people that work. These aren’t people that say, let’s go, come on, let’s make this place great.” “These are people that do nothing but complain. They complain.” “And from where they came from, they got nothing. You know, if they came from Paradise and they said, this isn’t Paradise.” “But when they come from hell and they complain and do nothing but bitch, we don’t want them in our country.” “Let them go back to where they came from and fix it.”

The cabinet erupted into applause.

And just like that, the final cabinet meeting of 2025 ended—not with policy minutiae, but with the kind of blunt clarity Trump’s supporters believe has been missing from Washington for decades.

If the meeting had a message, it was unmistakable: the administration sees its first year not as the end of a chapter, but the beginning of a new one.

Your monthly subscription goes further than you think. Thank you so much for your support.