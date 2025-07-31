She’s on a mission.

EXPOSING the traitors and fighting the DARKNESS from within.

DNI Tulsi Gabbard just sat down with Glenn Beck and dropped STUNNING new details about the Russia Hoax.

Not only are Deep State agents who worked on the hoax still embedded in the intel community—but she’s seen them with her own eyes.

“I have seen up close and personal the tactics that are used by those who care more for themselves—than they care about the Constitution.”

Tulsi Gabbard was ready for an unmasking.

In a rare sit-down with Glenn Beck, the Director of National Intelligence pulled back the curtain on the Russia Hoax, and revealed why the press won’t touch what’s been exposed.

It’s not just bias, she said. It’s complicity.

They’re not scared to cover it. They’re not covering it because they’re a part of it.

“I am not surprised that the mainstream media is refusing to cover this,” Gabbard told Beck.

“And if they do mention it, their approach is to try to diminish the effect and the impact of the revelations—the historic revelations—that were found in the documents that we declassified.”

She explained that the media is too invested in the original lie.

Rather than confront the details, many of which directly implicate names like Brennan and Clapper, they resort to brushing it off as “bizarre” or “crazy.”

“They’re not actually getting after the very specific pieces of evidence that were released,” she said.

“They are not giving voice to the intelligence professionals, who in these reports that we released, were protesting against the very malicious actions that people like Brennan and Clapper were taking at President Obama’s direction.”

Why stay silent? Because the moment they acknowledge those voices, the narrative collapses and so does their credibility.

“They recognize that it would push forwards a very inconvenient truth for the mainstream media, because it exposes their complicity in pushing this lie and this hoax.”

The truth is often inconvenient for those who are lying.

But the revelations didn’t stop there.

One of the biggest bombshells was about to be dropped.

According to Gabbard, some of the architects of the Russia Hoax haven’t just walked away quietly.

Many of them are still working inside U.S. intelligence today.

“There are people who are still working within the intelligence community who had a hand in this,” she said.

She pointed to whistleblowers...insiders who tried to stop what was happening but were ignored.

Now, she said, they’re coming forward with documentation that could change everything.

“As we are finding these documents, going through them, declassifying and releasing them, we are learning more about who is actually directly involved and implicated in this,” Gabbard explained.

“We’re learning more about who may have been in the room, and who was loudly protesting against it, recognizing how wrong it was.”

“So, yes, there are people who are still working within the intelligence community who had a hand in this as we are identifying them.”

This, she said, isn’t just about accountability.

It’s about protecting the system from being weaponized again.

“It will give us the opportunity to make sure that, they and others like them, who, again, are so willing to weaponize intelligence to subvert the will of the American people, can no longer work in the intelligence community.”

The great purge is just beginning.

So what’s coming next?

Beck brought up a claim from former CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

Over the weekend, Ratcliffe said more intelligence was coming....more documents that would expose just how deep the hoax went.

Gabbard didn’t dodge. She confirmed the veracity of them.

“It’s going through the declassification process right now,” she confirmed.

“I expect it to be released very soon.”

She explained that the documents won’t just repeat what people already know—they’ll pull together pieces of the puzzle that have been scattered and hidden for years.

“I think the document will speak for itself. And once again, it will confirm what a lot of people have already known to be true.”

Then she added: “But it’ll connect a lot of the dots that have not been revealed in public before.”

But the walls are already closing in.

As new disclosures inch closer, something strange is happening: key figures tied to the hoax are suddenly going dark.

Beck listed off the names:

Mark Elias has gone silent on X.

Brennan has retained legal counsel.

John Kerry locked his account.

Peter Strzok deleted his entire posting history.

“Are you sensing they feel the walls are closing in?” he asked.

“In my view, that’s the only way that I can read this situation,” Gabbard responded.

“Those who are truly innocent would not be taking those kinds of actions.”

She pointed to the bigger picture—that what’s being released isn’t just politically damaging.

It’s irrefutable at this point and the importance of disclosure could not be more valuable to the American public.

“This is why it’s so important to declassify this information, to get the truth out. Because it’s something that for anyone who is mildly objective, is irrefutable and undeniable, and can be used, and is currently being reviewed by the Department of Justice, to bring about accountability for those involved.”

Accountability is coming.

Toward the end of the interview, the tone shifted.

Beck read a haunting message from FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, who said his time at the FBI left him permanently shaken:

“What I found out, at my time at the FBI has shocked me down to the core. We cannot run a republic like this, and I’ll never be the same after learning what I’ve learned.”

Had Gabbard felt the same?

Her answer was quiet but piercing. She was seeing the same things as Bongino, firsthand.

“I have seen up close and personal the tactics that are used by those who care more for themselves, their ambition, their job, their influence, their political interests, their selfish, self-serving interests, than they care about the Constitution.”

She reminded Beck that she’s taken the oath to defend the Constitution more than once—in uniform, in Congress, and now as Director of National Intelligence.

And that oath, she said, still means something.

“So, yes, I have my own frustrations, trust me. But my resolve is focused, and is rooted in my love for our country and my belief in the values and principles that our country was founded upon.”

She didn’t end on outrage. She ended on her own purpose.

“It is a heavy responsibility, but it’s also an awesome one. And I spend every day doing my best to fulfill it.”

Those are the words of a patriot, of a fighter.

