She just CONNECTED the dots.

DNI Tulsi Gabbard sat down with Miranda Devine and EXPOSED what the Deep State NEVER wanted you to hear about the Russia Hoax.

But what she revealed next should leave every American FUMING.

Gabbard says James Clapper wasn’t just behind Russiagate—he helped fabricate the intel that led us into the Iraq War.

The Director of National Intelligence wasn’t there to sip tea and gossip with veteran New York Post journalist Miranda Devine, like the women on The View.

They spoke for over an hour, with Tulsi Gabbard pulling back the curtain on some of the most explosive intel stories rattling the media.

It started where it needed to: with the Russia Hoax.

These were the revelations Gabbard says she oversaw firsthand through her own intelligence agencies.

She kicked things off with a BIG bombshell, one that directly implicates top Democrat elites, beyond a shadow of a doubt.

Gabbard says a newly declassified appendix to the Durham report proves Hillary Clinton approved the plan to use the Russia Hoax against Donald Trump, and that President Obama was fully briefed.

According to Gabbard, the appendix contains direct evidence of efforts to sabotage Trump from the very highest levels of the Democratic Party.

“You’ll see a number of quite shocking statements in there, coming from people like, then DNC chairwoman, Debbie Wasserman Schultz talking about how—you know, Hillary Clinton’s emails were ‘deleted just in time.’”

“References towards some of Hillary Clinton’s most senior advisers saying, hey, let’s use the Russia play, against Trump in order to diminish the attention that’s going to Hillary Clinton’s emails.”

“It actually points to statements about how Hillary herself approved one of these plans… to heighten tensions around this Russia hoax… to draw attention away from her and the controversy surrounding her at that time.”

And yes, Obama was in the loop.

“These documents also show that President Obama was briefed on this before the election… and he talked about how he didn’t want his legacy to be tainted by Hillary Clinton and her controversy.”

This is no longer speculation, it’s documented.

It turned philosophical.

As Devine dove in deeper to Gabbard’s rise to where she’s sitting today, Devine asked Gabbard about her infamous departure from the Democratic Party, the party she once represented and even ran for president under.

Gabbard let it all out.

She said the modern Democratic Party has abandoned the Constitution entirely, and what we’re seeing now is a “spiritual problem” rooted in a rejection of objective truth.

She saw it coming and says she was mocked for speaking out.

“I remember, as I was running for president in 2020… I talked about wanting to revive kind of a new Democratic Party that would bring it back to our roots of fighting for the people, of fighting for free speech.”

“And I was ridiculed. I was ridiculed at that Democratic event for having the audacity to say such things.”

That was just five years ago. She says the party’s descent has only accelerated since then.

“The Democratic Party has rapidly become far more extreme.”

So where did things go so wrong?

“You can point to a lot of different moments,”

“But really fundamentally, the Democratic Party is not rooted in the Constitution.”

What troubles her most is their denial of reality.

“Their refusal, for example, to accept that there is such a thing as objective truth.”

“We have people in the Democratic Party—almost everyone—who accepts this or promotes and propagates that there is no such thing as a man or a woman.”

And it doesn’t stop there.

“How is it that these people really don’t believe that there is such a thing as objective truth?”

“Fundamentally, it’s a spiritual problem where they are putting themselves in the position of believing that they are God, and therefore they are the ones who designate what is true and what is not, what is right and what is wrong.”

This was a total unmasking of her former party.

That’s when she dropped it.

The connection that had been hiding in plain sight.

This wasn’t new information, but the way Gabbard laid it out should still raise alarms. It all made sense now.

She said the Russia Hoax wasn’t former DNI James Clapper’s first scandal.

In fact, she went on to expose how he manufactured the infamous WMD lie that led DIRECTLY to the Iraq War.

For Gabbard, the pattern is clear, and deeply alarming. This was the man who once sat in the office where she is now.

“James Clapper was on the team that created, that manufactured intelligence assessment that led to the Iraq War about the Iraq WMDs.”

“He writes about it in his book, saying that he and his team of intelligence analysts created something that was not there.”

From Iraq to Russiagate, Gabbard says it’s a straight line. A pattern of intel weaponization.

“When you look at his actions then, and you look at his actions in 2016 as Obama’s Director of National Intelligence, you see someone who has NO problem whatsoever politicizing and manufacturing and weaponizing intelligence for a political outcome.”

This should never happen once, let alone twice.

Devine followed this up by asking the question every American wants answered:

What happens to the people like Clapper, behind the Russia Hoax?

“What will happen to them? Because I can’t imagine, you know, they got away with that with it with Iraq. If they get away with it with Russia, the Russia Hoax, you know, what’s ever going to stop it?”

Gabbard responded with the word everyone has been waiting to hear:

“Accountability.” “Accountability has to take place.”

Devine pressed her. Does that mean jail?

“We’ve referred, all of the documents we have found, we will continue to refer them to the Department of Justice for a criminal referral.”

“Attorney General Pam Bondi has created a strike force team, in order to look at—”

Devine: “Which is serious.”

Gabbard: “It is a serious thing that really draws into focus one team of of her attorneys that’s focused singularly on this issue, which is critical.”

“Accountability to those who—are culpable for this, are responsible for this.”

But Gabbard warned, real change means going deeper.

“We have to recognize that both of them, John Brennan and James Clapper, as leaders in the intelligence community, they have their own disciples.”

In other words: there are still Deep State actors within the American intelligence community that need to be PURGED before this chapter can truly close.

Toward the end of the interview, Devine asked about the media’s response to these new revelations....because it has been VERY telling.

Gabbard said the mainstream press has gone quiet, and that silence is no accident.

“I’m not surprised for a few reasons.”

“Primary of which, many of these mainstream media outlets were the ones who—John Brennan and his people, and James Clapper and his people, leaked to almost immediately after that, Obama-directed National Security Council meeting.”

“Weeks before that assessment was completed. And actually even before it had really begun being drafted.”

According to Gabbard, the press didn’t question anything.

“In many cases, you know, they printed...these mainstream media outlets printed exactly what they were told to print, without any kind of vetting or like, hmmm…okay, was this always the assessment? Or can you give us any evidence that this is true?”

“None of it. Because it didn’t exist.”

“These are mainstream media outlets that went on to repeat and build up and really advance and propagate this lie that was created by President Obama and his administration and went on to win awards for it.”

Pulitzer Prizes… for lies.

This is the current state of the American Pravda media.

Not only covering lies being handed to them by corrupt intel officials, but winning awards to do so.