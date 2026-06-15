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Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
11h

Awesome. 🇺🇸❤

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goatsRstillgruffy's avatar
goatsRstillgruffy
11h

How can anyone not love this country and its people? WE ARE LEGENDARY!

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