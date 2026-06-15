Last night was one of those rare moments where you knew you were watching something people would be talking about for years.

The closest comparison that comes to mind is when President Trump returned to Butler, Pennsylvania after nearly being assassinated. There was that same feeling that something bigger than a normal political event was happening.

For months, the media had been relentlessly attacking Trump’s idea of hosting UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House.

The entire week leading up to the event, the narrative was already written.

The weather was going to ruin it. The fighters wouldn’t want to fight outdoors. The crowd wasn’t going to sit through thunderstorms. The mosquitoes would be unbearable. The logistics would be a disaster.

Every day seemed to bring a new reason why this thing supposedly wasn’t going to work.

Then Saturday night arrived and none of it mattered. The storms passed, the crowd showed up and all of the fighters delivered.

And what unfolded on the White House lawn ended up being one of the most memorable nights in UFC history.

From the moment the event finally got underway, you could tell the atmosphere was different. The fans knew they were witnessing something that had never happened before and may never happen again.

After a brief delay to let a thunderstorm move through the area, President Trump made his entrance on his 80th birthday alongside his friend Dana White.

Standing on the balcony of the South Portico overlooking thousands of fight fans and military service members, Trump saluted the crowd as cheers rolled across the White House grounds.

The place was electric.

Then Zac Brown stepped forward to perform the national anthem.

As he sang, military aircraft roared overhead and the crowd turned its attention skyward.

When the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds ripped across Washington in a Super Delta formation, the reaction from the crowd was deafening.

Even Dana White looked like he couldn’t believe what he was watching.

Before a single punch had been thrown, the night already felt historic.

This was the moment that everyone had been waiting for. It was now time for the first of seven matchups.

Bruce Buffer walked into the octagon and delivered a sentence that nobody thought they would ever hear.

BRUCE BUFFER: “Ladies and gentlemen, we are LIVE from the south lawn of the White House in Washington, DC!”

The crowd exploded.

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The chants started almost immediately.

Before Diego Lopes and Steve Garcia even touched gloves, thousands of people packed onto the White House grounds were already chanting “USA! USA! USA!”

It felt more like a national celebration than a sporting event.

The place was absolutely buzzing.

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The fights themselves quickly lived up to the atmosphere.

One of the early highlights came when Bo Nickal scored a knockout victory over Kyle Daukaus.

Afterward, speaking with Joe Rogan inside the cage, Nickal took a moment to acknowledge the man responsible for making the entire event possible.

NIKAL: “It feels amazing.” “First and foremost, got to thank President Trump for making this happen.” “Thank you Dana, all the UFC, everybody.” “This is unbelievable!” “It takes such a special person to have the balls to do something like this and I have so much respect for him.” “I’ve had that for a long time and I’m just grateful to be here, grateful to be a part of it...”

Trump smiled from just outside the octagon.

But as memorable as the undercard was, everyone knew what the night would ultimately be remembered for.

The main event had been hyped for weeks.

The undefeated Spaniard Ilia Topuria was walking into the biggest fight of his career against 37-year-old American veteran fighter Justin Gaethje, and very few people were giving Gaethje much of a chance.

The sportsbooks had counted him out. The prediction markets had counted him out. Plenty of analysts had counted him out.

Even Topuria himself had just celebrated the win against Gaethje the night before the fight with his family and friends.

Then Gaethje made his walk.

Draped in an American flag and emerging from the White House itself as a live band played a cover of Claude Ely’s gospel classic “Ain’t No Grave,” it was one of those moments that immediately gave you chills.

You could see it on his face. Gaethje didn’t look like a man who thought he was supposed to lose.

Joe Rogan summed up his mentality perfectly as the cameras followed him toward the cage.

JOE ROGAN: “His conviction to do damage on opponents regardless of what happens to him. He said earlier in career when he first started fighting in the UFC, ‘I’m gonna lose, I’m gonna lose by knockout. But I’m going to win more than I’m going to lose and I am going to throw myself at these guys and break them.’”

From the opening bell, it became clear this wasn’t going to be the quick finish many people expected.

Topuria landed and Gaethje answered. Gaethje landed, then Topuria fired right back.

Neither man gave an inch, and with every round the crowd became more invested in what was unfolding inside the cage. It was exactly the kind of fight people dream about when they imagine a championship bout on a stage this big, on the White House lawn.

Then came the moment that changed everything.

In the third round, Gaethje dropped Topuria and the White House grounds exploded. Suddenly, the upset didn’t seem impossible anymore.

For the first time all night, you could feel people starting to believe that Gaethje might actually pull this off.

“USA!” chants erupted periodically as Gaethje exhibited true American grit.

Topuria survived the round, but the momentum had already shifted. The confidence that had followed him into the fight suddenly looked a little different, while Gaethje seemed to be getting stronger as the fight went on.

The battle never made it to a fifth round.

At the end of the fourth, Topuria’s corner made the difficult decision to throw in the towel after the punishment he had absorbed.

Just like that, it was over.

Justin Gaethje had pulled off one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.

The 37-year-old launched himself into a backflip off the cage as thousands of fans roared their approval, celebrating the biggest victory of his career and a moment that instantly became part of UFC lore.

But somehow the best moment of the night was still to come.

When Joe Rogan interviewed Gaethje after the fight, he pointed out that the new lightweight champion had entered the bout as a six-to-one underdog.

Gaethje’s response instantly became one of the lines of the year.

GAETHJE: “Hey, I’m from America. 250 years ago we were WAY bigger than 6-1 dogs!” “And look at us thriving now!”

The crowd absolutely erupted.

Gaethje then thanked current and former military service members, first responders, police officers, firefighters, and ultimately gave glory to God for the opportunity.

“To all the current, former, and future military service members, thank you so much.” “Thank you so much to all of the first responders, police officers, firefighters...you guys have no idea how grateful I am...” “And all glory to God. I prayed so much for this opportunity, to do something legendary.” “And I know that was absolutely legendary because I cannot even believe it.”

It was one a rare sports moments where everything seemed to come together perfectly.

The underdog won. The crowd got the fight they wanted. The venue somehow exceeded the hype, and the symbolism practically wrote itself.

After the dust settled, fireworks lit up the sky behind the Washington Monument as music echoed across the National Mall and fans slowly began making their way home.

President Trump stood inside the octagon beside Dana White, taking in the scene.

For longtime UFC fans, there was something fitting about that image.

More than two decades ago, when many venues and businesmen wanted nothing to do with the UFC, Trump was one of the few people willing to give the promotion a chance.

ack when the sport was still fighting for legitimacy, Trump opened the doors of the Taj Mahal in Atlantic City and helped provide a stage for some of its earliest major events.

Now, twenty-five years later, he was standing inside an octagon on the South Lawn of the White House watching one of the most memorable nights the sport has ever produced.

As fireworks exploded overhead and the celebration continued into the night, UFC legend Daniel Cormier summed up the evening better than anyone else could.

CORMIER: “We could not have wrote a script any better.”

For all the criticism, all the predictions of failure, and all the reasons people said this event would never work, UFC Freedom 250 delivered exactly what its supporters believed it would.

It was over-the-top, but it was uniquely American. It was part sporting event, part cultural moment, and part celebration of the country’s 250th birthday.

For anyone watching, it was a moment that will never be forgotten.

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