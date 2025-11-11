Veterans Day: The Legacy of In Flanders Fields
"We are the Dead. Short days ago we lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow."
In the spring of 1915, in the middle of the unimaginable carnage of World War I, Canadian Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae sat beside the freshly dug grave of his friend and fellow soldier, Lieutenant Alexis Helmer, after presiding over his funeral during the Second Battle of Ypres in Belgium.
It was in that moment of grief that McCrae wrote a poem that would outlive the war itself.
In honor of Thanksgiving, we’re offering a special thank-you to our community. Throughout November, save 40% on yearly subscriptions! If you’ve been considering supporting Overton, this is the perfect opportunity.
In Flanders Fields gave the world a symbol for the war.
McCrae’s image of red poppies growing between the graves of fallen soldiers transformed the humble poppy into an international emblem of remembrance, worn every year to honor those who served and sacrificed.
McCrae never saw the end of the war he wrote about.
He died in uniform in 1918, three years after writing his famous lines.
On Veterans Day, we remember both his legacy and the millions who served after him — the men and women who fought, the ones who returned home forever changed, and the ones who never came home at all.
Their courage shaped the world we live in.
In Flanders Fields
In Flanders fields, the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the Dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved and were loved, and now we lie,
In Flanders fields.
Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields.
If you enjoyed this original and want to support the growth of the Overton network, the most powerful thing you can do is you can do is sign up become a paid annual subscriber for 40% off.
Your monthly subscription goes further than you think. Thank you so much for your support.
Thanks for posting this. I memorized it in school. I still remember it. I didn't know that the poppies sold by veterans were related to the poem. (When someone screws up and I have to fix it, I have often said, " to you from failing hands we throw the torch.")
God Bless and Protect our Military and Veterans.
It is fitting after 42 Daze of selfish self centered Democrat Money Laundering Grinches, we celebrate US Citizens held hostage Liberation Day on Veterans Day! Honoring those who made the supreme sacrifice for us all. No greater Love have those than they who would sacrifice themselves for others. Like Our Lord and Savior on His Cross. Who then conquered Death and Hell’s bondages for us.
God Bless, 🙏✝️🙏