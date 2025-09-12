After a 33-hour manhunt, President Trump stunned the nation—breaking the news live on Fox & Friends.

Charlie Kirk’s killer had been CAUGHT.

Moments later, Utah’s governor confirmed it with the line that will never be forgotten:

“Good morning, ladies and gentlemen — we got him.”

After a late-night press conference with Utah officials and the FBI that didn’t really provide anything new in the hunt for Charlie Kirk’s killer, it was President Trump who ended up breaking the biggest news of all—live on Fox & Friends the very next morning.

Without warning, Trump revealed what the entire country had been waiting to hear.

“I think with high degree of certainty, we have him in custody, in custody. Everyone did a great job, we worked with the local police, the governor, everybody did a great job.”

And then he added the detail that would change everything:

“Essentially somebody very close to him turned him in.”

It was a rare moment.

The President of the United States breaking the news before the FBI or Utah officials could even get a word out. Trump said he had only just learned of the arrest—five minutes before going on air.

“And I’m always subject to be corrected, but I’m just giving you based on what I’m hearing, they will give you a much more active—I just heard about it five minutes before I walked in.”

“As I’m walking in, they said: looking real good. They have the person that they wanted.”

And he was right.

Within minutes, reports started to spread. The man believed to have killed Charlie Kirk had been identified—Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old from Utah.

Fox News confirmed the name.

He was now in custody, and he was facing the death penalty.

“The name that we are hearing is Tyler Robinson from Utah.” “Tyler Robinson is the suspect in this case, we’re expecting authorities to say that name momentarily here at this news conference.”

As the country waited for official confirmation, CNN shared a critical detail. Robinson didn’t stay in one place after the shooting.

He fled, traveling more than 250 miles from the scene of the crime.

He reportedly drove over 3 hours from Orem to the far southwest corner of Utah, where he was finally caught.

And the whole time, he was leaving a digital trail.

“We’ll get a number of different data points along that route. Is it a toll road? Are there cameras there that are recording license plate numbers?”

They were tracking everything.

Not long after, the press conference began.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox opened with a line that hit like a thunderclap. These were words that will go down infamy as a defining moment in the Charlie Kirk saga.

“Good morning, ladies and gentlemen — we got him.”

Then he confirmed what Trump had said earlier—that a family member had come forward with the tip that cracked the case.

“On the evening of September 11th, a family member of Tyler Robinson reached out to a family friend who contacted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with information that Robinson had confessed to them or implied that he had committed the incident.”

“This information was relayed to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office and scene investigators at Utah Valley University.” “This information was also conveyed to the FBI.”

What came next was truly horrifying. It was sickening.

It was the first concrete indiction of motive, a peek inside the mind of the psychotic killer. Governor Cox shared the inscriptions that were engraved into the bullet casings Robinson left behind.

“Investigators noted inscriptions that had been engraved on casings found with the rifle.” “Inscriptions on a fired casing, read: ‘Notices bulges OwO, what’s this?’” “Inscriptions on the three unfired casings read: ‘Hey, fascist! Catch!’” “A second unfired casing read: ‘Oh, bella ciao, bella ciao bella ciao, ciao ciao.’” “And a third unfired casing read: ‘If you read this, you are gay. LMAO.’”

A lunatic with hate in his heart. Don’t let the media convince you that this was random. It was not.

This was someone who wanted to mock everything that Charlie Kirk stood for.

FBI Director Kash Patel spoke next.

This was a historic mission—and a reminder that real results come when you take a chainsaw to the bureaucracy.

He opened with a line that really hits home after the capture of Charlie Kirk’s killer.

“This is what happens when you let good cops be cops.”

The FBI has returned to its roots of fighting crime, and catching bad guys, and in just 33 hours, they had pulled off a miracle.

“The FBI and our partners are proud to stand here today together to bring justice to the family of Charlie Kirk and honor his memory.” “I want to express my deep gratitude to President Trump, the vice president, and the entire White House who have been so incredibly supportive with both resources and just personally to the FBI as a team.” “They had our backs the entire way.”

Patel had clearly been carrying a lot. His final words made it personal.

Charlie Kirk was a friend of his ,and he wanted the world to know that.

“Lastly, to my friend Charlie Kirk—rest now, brother.” “We have the watch.” “And I’ll see you in Valhalla.”

The search is over, but this story’s not ending here.

Charlie Kirk’s name may have been on the list of targets, but it’ll now be carved into something much bigger, his legacy as an American hero.

One that’s only just getting started.

