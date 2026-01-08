What was supposed to be a routine White House briefing today turned into a full-on showdown over law enforcement, immigration, and media coverage.

Reporters came spin their narratives about the ICE shooting in Minneapolis that left Renee Nicole Good, 37, dead.

They quickly realized they weren’t going to get a polite, buttoned-up statement.

Instead, it was a full blown reckoning.

Karoline Leavitt went first, walking to the podium and speaking directly to the American people.

She outlined two key points: the Trump administration stands fully behind ICE, and it will continue enforcing immigration law without compromise.

LEAVITT: “Let me be clear, President Trump and his ENTIRE administration stand fully behind the heroic men and women of ICE, and will always uphold law and order in the United States of America.”

She framed the Minneapolis shooting as part of a larger pattern of attacks on law enforcement, driven by left-wing radicals.

“The deadly incident that took place in Minnesota yesterday occurred as a result of a larger sinister left-wing movement that has spread across our country, where our brave men and women of law enforcement are under attack.”

Leavitt cited alarming statistics about the threats ICE officers face—assaults up 1,200%, vehicle rammings up 3,200%, and death threats up 8,000%—shining a light on the risks officers take every day while performing their duties.

“ICE agents are faithfully enforcing federal law to protect the American people by removing criminal illegal aliens from our country—exactly what nearly 80 million Americans elected President Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance to do,” she added.

Leavitt also didn’t shy away from naming her political opponents, arguing that Democrats actively impede law enforcement.

“Radicals in the Democrat Party are furious. They don’t want our borders secured, and they don’t want criminal illegal aliens removed. They are impeding immigration enforcement daily, creating extremely heightened and dangerous circumstances that make it nearly impossible for law enforcement to do their jobs.”

She wrapped her remarks with a pledge to increase enforcement against dangerous criminals and to continue fraud investigations in Minnesota.

“The Trump administration will redouble efforts to remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal alien killers, rapists, and pedophiles from our streets.”



“The Department of Homeland Security will continue operations in Minnesota, removing illegal aliens and conducting door-to-door investigations into the rampant fraud under the failed and corrupt leadership of Democrat Governor Tim Walz.”

Leavitt had set the tone for what came next.

Vice President J.D. Vance then took the podium.

He supported everything Leavitt had said, but he had an announcement of his own.

Due to the widespread fraud in Minnesota, the administration had created a new Assistant Attorney General position with nationwide jurisdiction to prosecute fraud.

The effort would start in Minnesota but eventually expand across the country.

VANCE: “We have over 1,500 subpoenas that the Department of Justice has issued to get to the heart of the fraud ring.” “We’ve done almost 100 indictments, mostly Somali immigrants, but also a few others. And of course, we’re looking with broad investigatory authority at a number of instances of wrongdoing that we’ve seen in Minneapolis.”

The fraud, he said, wasn’t isolated to Minnesota. States like Ohio and California were also part of the problem.

The new Assistant Attorney General, he said, would oversee a nationwide effort to prosecute fraud swiftly and efficiently.

“But we also want to expand this. We know the fraud isn’t just happening in Minneapolis. It’s happening in states like Ohio. It’s happening in states like California.” “And so what we’re doing, to help coordinate this remarkable interagency effort from the Trump administration, and to make sure we prosecute the bad guys swiftly and efficiently, is we are creating a new Assistant Attorney General position who will have nationwide jurisdiction over the issue of fraud.” “Now, of course, that person’s efforts will start and focus primarily in Minnesota, but it is going to be a nationwide effort, because unfortunately, the American people have been defrauded in a very nationwide way.”

That’s when Vance addressed the media directly, calling out CNN for what he described as misleading coverage of the Minneapolis shooting.

This was done with CNN in the room, and broadcasted over the CNN airwaves.

He stared directly at the MSM reporters seated in front of him and teed off on them.

VANCE: “When I was actually walking out here, somebody sent me a photo of a CNN headline about what happened in Minneapolis. And this is the headline. I’m just going to read it,” he said. “‘Outrage after ICE officer kills U.S. citizen in Minneapolis.’ Well, that’s one way to put it. And that is the way that many people in the corporate media have put this attack over the last 24 hours.”

Vance went on to explain why that headline was misleading.

“And I say attack very, very intentionally—because this was an attack on federal law enforcement. It was an attack on law and order. It was an attack on the American people.”

He reminded reporters of the ICE officer’s history, including a prior incident where he was dragged by a car, suffering 33 stitches, underscoring that the officer was acting in self-defense.

“What that headline leaves out is that the ICE officer nearly had his life ended, dragged by a car six months ago, 33 stitches in his leg. So you think maybe he’s a little sensitive about someone ramming him with an automobile?”

Vance also explained that the woman involved was attempting to interfere with a legitimate law enforcement operation. It wasn’t just about what they said, according to Vance it was more about what they deliberately left out of their reporting.

“What that headline leaves out is that she was there to interfere with a legitimate law enforcement operation in the United States of America. What that headline leaves out is that she is part of a broader left-wing network to attack, dox, assault, and make it impossible for ICE officers to do their job.”

He addressed journalists directly about their reporting.

“The president stands with ICE. I stand with ICE. We stand with all of our law enforcement officers. And part of that is recognizing that many people in this room have been lying about this attack.” “She was trying to ram this guy with her car. He shot back. He defended himself. He’s already been seriously wounded in law enforcement operations before.” “And everybody who has been repeating the lie that this is some innocent woman out for a drive when a law enforcement officer shot at her…you should be ashamed of yourselves. Every single one of you!”

This was a RECKONING for the media, to the likes of which they have not seen before. But his attacks against the media far from not over.

Before the press conference ended, Vance took a few questions.

What came next will go down as a defining moment in Vice President Vance’s career.



From the White House podium, Vance OBLITERATED a fake news narrative about the ICE shooting in Minneapolis, in real time, right to the face of the reporter.

For the first time, these reporters were being held accountable for misrepresenting events.

REPORTER: “You said earlier there’s a left-wing network to attack, dox, assault, and make it impossible for ICE officers to do their job. So if everything you say is true, how does being part of that network justify being shot?”

VANCE: “Well, being part of the network doesn’t justify being shot, but ramming an ICE officer with your car—that justifies being shot. Not a good thing, by the way, but when you force somebody to engage in self-defense, it’s almost a preposterous question.”

He clarified that the woman’s death was a tragedy, but one caused by her own actions.

“I’m not saying funding some of this stuff justifies capital punishment. Nobody would suggest that. The reason this woman is dead is because she tried to ram somebody with her car, and that guy acted in self-defense. That is why she lost her life. And that is the tragedy.”

Vance didn’t let reporters off easy, pressing the point about responsibility and accountability.

“Now, there may be other violations of law and other penalties associated with those violations. If you are funding violence against our law enforcement officers…you should sure as hell earn a few years in prison.”

That’s when he lost it on him and gave this reporter a dressing down for the ages. He paused, looked at the press, and shook his head.

“What is…sorry, guys, what’s going on here?!”



“You guys are meant to report the truth. How have you let yourself become agents of propaganda, of a radical fringe that’s making it harder for us to enforce our laws?”



“You just asked me a question that presumed this woman died while engaging in legitimate protest. She tried to run somebody over with her car, and the guy defended himself!”



“Next question!”

By the end of the briefing, it was clear this was not business as usual.

Leavitt and Vance had sent a clear signal from the administration— ICE officers are supported, nationwide fraud investigations are ramping up, and the press will be held accountable for false narratives.

For law enforcement, it was reassurance. For the media, it was a warning.

