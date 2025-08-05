A Message From the Founder: Thank You!

Although I prefer to protect my privacy, I felt it was time to personally reach out to Overton’s most loyal readers, to this incredible community growing here on Substack. Before I share more about where Overton came from and what’s ahead, I want to start with a simple, heartfelt thank you. To every subscriber—paid or free—you are the reason this platform exists. Your support is truly what fuels this mission. Because of you, I’m able to keep building what I set out to create years ago, and each day brings me closer to that vision.

So, who am I?

In short, I’m a news junkie. If you’re reading this, chances are you are too. Since I was a kid, I’ve devoured news from every angle: left, right, and everything in between. This was important to me. I’ve also always been drawn to three things: politics, media, and technology. With Overton, I finally found a way to combine all three. I’m doing what I love and I love what I do. But two events changed everything for me: the Big Tech censorship campaign leading up to the 2020 election, and Covid-19. The overlap was no coincidence. I had known for a while that the media ecosystem was broken, but experiencing those two events firsthand, sealed it for me. I was now standing at a crossroads. I had two choices: sit on the sidelines, or step into the fight.

I chose the fight.

That was when I made the decision to build something better. A more honest, more balanced platform that pushed back against the gatekeepers and stood up to censorship. A platform that refused to play along with manufactured narratives and instead told the truth. That same year, I also made one of the hardest decisions of my life: I chose not to get vaccinated. It came with a HEAVY cost. It was isolating. It was demoralizing. But it made me stronger. If I could survive that kind of pressure from the government, the media, and even close friends and family, I knew I could take on anything.

Overton was born out of that fire.

Starting a news network wasn’t going to be easy. I’d be taking on some of the most entrenched players in media, backed by billions of dollars in corporate investment. I was just one man, with a vision and some personal savings from my last job to keep me afloat. But I also knew that I had one big advantage: the media landscape was changing—fast. Thanks to advancing technology and the rise of decentralized information networks, this was the best moment in history to build something new. So I focused on building out a brand, and I now had to choose a name that would come to represent independence, truth, free speech, and the new era of decentralized media. I landed on Overton. It was clean, simple, and carried weight. It stood for shattering the the window of mainstream narratives and expanding the conversation. Unlike traditional media, Overton would operate on a decentralized model, amplifying independent voices and surfacing critical stories from across the web.

I was ready to go all in.

Eventually, it was all I could think about. So I dove headfirst through the window. I walked away from a great, well-paying job to pursue Overton full-time. In early 2023, I built a simple website aggregating stories from across the web. Later that year, I expanded onto X. I focused on the stories the mainstream refused to touch, the stories that mattered to me. For over two years, I worked around the clock: clipping content, writing articles, breaking stories, sounding alarms. Fast forward to 2025: Overton now has nearly 230,000 followers on X, and the work I created has been shared by some of the biggest names in politics, from Elon Musk to Vivek Ramaswamy to Stephen Miller, from The Gateway Pundit to Zerohedge. And we’re just getting started!

Partnership: Overton x Vigilant Fox

In the spring of this year, I partnered with one of the biggest names in independent news: The Vigilant Fox. That’s when everything kicked into OVERDRIVE. We teamed up to amplify each other’s work. I help produce content to grow his audience and he helps grow mine. Together, we’re faster, sharper, and cover more ground than ever before. Since then, the Overton Substack community has exploded, growing to over 6,000 subscribers in just a few months.

My work

You’ve probably seen my viral clips, mini documentaries, threads or rapid-fire news edits making the rounds on X. Over the last few years, Overton originals have reached millions of truth maximalists. My work has helped challenge the left’s narrative, support President Trump’s 2024 victory, advance the MAHA agenda, and shine a light on stories the mainstream left behind. A few of my personal favorite viral videos:

Vivek Ramaswamy Delivers The Greatest Breakdown of the 2024 Election in Under Three Minutes — “We Are Running to Dismantle a System”

RFK Jr. MAHA Ad

“2024 is Our 1776.”

Disease X — Overton Mini Documentary

Sovereign: A Look Inside Brazil’s Authoritarian Censorship Regime — Overton Mini Documentary

What comes next?

As I said previously, this is only the beginning. My next focus is growth: on every front. I plan to expand Overton into all corners of the media space:

Hire writers to keep the website constantly updated—not just with 1–2 articles per day, but with real-time breaking news from across the internet.

Explore new platforms like livestreams and podcasts.

Ramp up video production , from mini documentaries to interviews with the voices you actually want to hear from.

Build a small team to help scale the day-to-day, and begin growing the business side of Overton to compete with major networks.

But one belief remains constant: technology is the great equalizer. In time, Overton will build its own tools—software designed to bypass the gatekeepers and put uncensored, unfiltered information directly into the hands of the people. That’s the end goal: tech that advances decentralization, protects free speech, and gives people real access to the truth.

It all comes down to you.

I’ve brought Overton this far with nothing but grit, late nights, and an unwavering belief in the mission. [It hasn’t let up since day one.] But if we’re going to take this to the next level, grow the reach, build out the infrastructure, and fight even harder, I know that I can’t do it alone. If you believe in what Overton stands for, becoming a paid subscriber is the most POWERFUL thing you can do. This is what keeps the engine running and allows the network to maintain independence. That is crucial. It’s $8/month or $80/year, and every penny goes right back into growing this platform and the mission that we are on, together. Want to do more? Founding Members can join for $240/year and help shape the future of Overton. If money’s tight right now, I completely understand. That’s why for the next two weeks only, I’m offering a 50% discount on annual subscriptions.

Join for 50% off now!