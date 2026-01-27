Bill O’Reilly was on a warpath last night, and he wasn’t taking any prisoners.

He appeared on NewsNation with host Leland Vittert, and the entire eleven minutes were nothing short of explosive.

You could feel his indignation through the screen, right up until the final word.

It was righteous anger over what’s unfolding in Minnesota — aimed not only at state and local leaders who have refused to do their jobs, but also at Trump’s own appointees who, in O’Reilly’s view, are letting it happen.

And more than anyone else, it was directed at the media — outlets he says have been lying for weeks with biased, carefully framed narratives.

It was a total bloodbath. Thunderclap after thunderclap.

But O’Reilly was clearly speaking for millions of Americans who are feeling the same frustration.

From the moment the show opened, O’Reilly hit the ground running.

He had clearly prepared specific points about Minnesota that he wanted to convey to the American people.

O’Reilly didn’t just call out Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for refusing to protect ICE officers in Minnesota.

He demanded to know why the FBI — and Kash Patel specifically — haven’t stepped in and prosecuted them for insurrection.

O’REILLY: “Where are they? Where is Kash Patel?!” “You can debate video tape all day long. You can say whatever you want to say, but there has to be an overriding authority in this state and there isn’t.” “Did you see Leland — because you’ve been studying it like I have — one Minneapolis police officer protecting ICE against the demonstrators? Did you see ONE?”

Vittert tried to brush off the statistic, and he got smoked.

VITTERT: “No, but that’s not the FBI’s job to investigate…”

O’REILLY: “No! The answer is no. You didn’t see one because there wasn’t one there. And this is a public SAFETY issue with dead people.” “No local or state cops. NONE! By order of the governor and the mayor. That is INSANE!”

When Vittert tried to frame the issue as a policy disagreement, O’Reilly cut him off immediately.

VITTERT: “That may be insane Bill, but you want Kash Patel to investigate the governor because he didn’t order the police to protect ICE?”

O’REILLY: “You bet I do! — If the FBI comes in and finds that the agents, the federal agents, one ICE, one Border Patrol, were derelict in their duties or used malice, I want those people indicted. Clear? Are we clear?” “But on the same token, you’ve got elected officials that could be charged with rebellion and insurrection under the U.S. Code 2383.”

“This is a rebellion. That is why the people are dead.”

He then turned to the moment that set everything in motion.

“Nobody brings a gun, a loaded gun — NOBODY, CNN — to a confrontation with federal agents who are under siege. No one does that.” “That man did because, in my opinion, he was so crazed by this situation, so agitated as I am right now, that he lost ALL judgment.” “Now listen to me. The authorities — governor, mayor, feds — have to control that. The controlling bureau is the FBI, not Homeland Security.”

Things escalated further when the conversation turned to Trump’s response.

O’Reilly made it clear that letting states ignore federal authority sets a dangerous precedent.

Vittert suggested the president was “backing down” from Minnesota operations.

O’Reilly exploded.

O’REILLY: “If you continue, and I say you in a general sense, to allow states and cities to not enforce federal law, you don’t have a country.” “It goes! Okay? Everybody should understand.”

VITTERT: “So then why is Trump backing down?”

O’REILLY: “He’s not backing down! He’s trying to defuse.” “Why would you say he was backing down?! You want a CNN contract??” “He’s not backing down! He’s defusing, the way he should.”

He did not come to play, that much was clear.

Then came what O’Reilly called the most important part of the entire story — the part he says the media is deliberately ignoring.

It starts with a billionaire living in Shanghai, and it all flows down from there.

O’REILLY: “Now, here’s the most important part of this whole thing, unreported.”

“There is a man in Shanghai, China, an American citizen, his name is Neville Roy Singham. He works with the Beijing government.”

O’Reilly said the money isn’t going to just any cause — it’s going to organizations that push radical agendas and foster unrest, specifically in Minnesota.

“He is funneling MILLIONS of dollars into the United States of America through 501s, like Party for Socialism and Liberation, Democratic Socialists of America, Minnesota Immigration Rights Action Committee.”

“He is funneling money here to these radical organizations who are then agitating professional people, communists mostly — because Singham’s a communist — to go in and foster rebellion.”

He asked the obvious question: why isn’t this being covered by American media?

“You heard that story reported? That is ABSOLUTELY true. The man has been investigated by the FBI in the past. This Singham character. Okay.”

O’Reilly stressed that this is not a spontaneous uprising — he called it a coordinated effort by foreign interests.

“This isn’t some organic thing. This is a foreign power, Beijing using this American citizen who lives openly in Shanghai in luxury, knowing that this man is funneling 10’s of millions, probably more into this country to try to destroy the government.”

Then he lost it out of frustration, calling out the media by name.

“What the DEUCE is that?!” “WHERE ARE YOU New York Times?!”

This was O’Reilly’s line in the sand. He doesn’t care who believes him or not.

“That’s the second part of the story. There’s a local federal story and there’s the international story.” “And I’ve had it! You don’t like what I’m saying…BLANK you! Because I’m telling you the truth!”

Even then, O’Reilly wasn’t finished. He had time for a final thunderclap.

Towards the end of the segment, he turned his fire directly on the media figures he says have been spreading outright lies — zeroing in on Whoopi Goldberg and Disney.

O’Reilly accused Disney of knowingly putting her lies about ICE on air — and he said he’s finally had enough.

O’REILLY: “All I know is I’m a journalist and I’m telling you the truth.” “I am sick and tired of false reporting based on ideology — of pie-in-the-sky garbage.”

He called out Whoopi Goldberg directly, condemning her claims about ICE.

“Of people like Whoopi Goldberg accusing agents of murder.” “How dare you? HOW DARE YOU?!” “What about due process, Miss Goldberg?!”

And he turned to Disney, who owns ABC, accusing them of knowingly spreading misinformation.

“And Disney KNOWS that’s going to happen. KNOWS IT...and puts it on!” “I’m fed up with it.”

By the time the segment ended, O’Reilly was spent, but he hadn’t left anything on the field. It was incredible to watch.

He called out the media for lying, the politicians for failing, and anyone pretending this was just another news story.

You could see the frustration, the urgency — like he’d finally had enough of the lies piling up.

It was loud, it was messy, and it didn’t pull punches.

And that’s exactly why it cut through the noise and will be remembered as one of his most intense appearances in years.

This was O’Reilly at his absolute best.

