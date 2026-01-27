Overton

Overton

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Overton's avatar
Overton
2h

Just a reminder — if you enjoy our content and want to support our network, you can subscribe for the price of two coffees a month here:

https://www.overtonnews.com/subscribe

Your support means the world to us. Thank you!

Reply
Share
Tea Tephi's avatar
Tea Tephi
3h

I missed this.....thanks for updating. I am glad it was said on main stream media. They are definitely not happy about this in Maga. NOT what I voted for.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Overton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture