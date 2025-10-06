When Deputy Chief of Policy Stephen Miller appeared on CNN this afternoon, he wasted no time dismantling CNN’s narrative on President Trump’s National Guard deployments to Portland and Chicago.

However, it was a very strange start.

A bizarre technical “glitch” hit CNN — right as Miller was getting to the heart of a district judge’s ruling on National Guard deployment.

The timing was curious. Miller was cut off mid-sentence, unable to finish his explanation.

He was just getting started and he was about trounce CNN host Boris Sanchez.

Sanchez eventually cut in: “Stephen, Stephen, can you hear me?”

“Stephen, I apologize. It seems like we’re having a technical issue. We’ll try to fix that and get back to you after a quick break.”

Coincidence? You be the judge.

After the commercial break, Miller returned to his usual form.

He took less than a minute to obliterate CNN’s narrative that “everything is fine” in Portland — and he did it in record time.

Sanchez claimed: “There isn’t actually a threat that these demonstrators are going to overthrow the government.”

But Miller saw it coming — and said that’s exactly what they’re doing.

“They are actually, as we speak, trying to overthrow the core law enforcement function of the federal government.” “When ICE officers have to STREET BATTLE against Antifa, hand-to-hand combat every night, to come and go from their building — when they try to exit in a vehicle, when they’re swarmed and surrounded, and they try to tip the vehicle over.” “When people bring weapons to an ICE facility to try to engage in direct violent assault against ICE officers — what is the purpose?” “It is to prevent Immigration and Customs Enforcement from carrying out the mission the American people elected them to do.”

Then came the fireworks.

Stephen Miller actually told CNN host: “Wow, you walked right into that one.”

By the time Boris Sanchez realized he had just made Miller’s point for him, it was far too late.

Sanchez claimed it was setting a dangerous precedent for Republicans if Democrats in the future can call in the National Guard for “what amounts to a demonstration.”

Miller reminded him what this so-called “demonstration” has actually entailed.

“Yes, and they’re posting pictures of their kids, because it’s a demonstration. And they have a sniper on top of a building firing a high-caliber rifle at an ICE facility — because it’s a demonstration. And they’re engaging in vehicle ramming attacks — because it’s a demonstration.”

Sanchez then jumped in — which turned out to be his fatal mistake.

“But the National Guard isn’t being sent to Texas. The National Guard isn’t being sent to Dallas where that sniper was.”

Miller came back with fire and fury.

“BECAUSE the Dallas Police Department and the governor of Texas — WOW, you walked right into that one — have responded to EVERY call for assistance and help.” “They gave a stand down order in Chicago, and they gave a stand down order in Portland.” “Do you realize that there are 11,000 federal law enforcement officers in Oregon? That’s larger than the size of the FBI. Local and state police are resourced to deal with this kind of riotous assembly — but they have refused.” “They’ve been given a stand down order.”

The most absurd moment came toward the end, when Sanchez turned his sights on the ICE crackdown in Chicago.

He brought up Illinois Governor Pritzker’s claim that the administration is profiling “brown people.”

Sanchez asked Miller the ridiculous question:

“Is it the case that, as Pritzker frames it, you are profiling brown people? That this immigration crackdown is designed to go after people of color?”

Miller paused — then laughed in Sanchez’s face.

“Oh, what a dumb question.”

“The illegal aliens who are here are taking jobs away from Blacks. They’re taking jobs away from Whites. They’re taking jobs from Latinos.” “They’re taking their health benefits away, they’re taking their slots away, and of course in many cases, they’re committing heinous crimes.” “We cannot have a system of law in this country that privileges illegal aliens over American citizens. And that’s what they’re doing. You know it, and I know it.”

Sanchez tried to jump back in: “That’s not exactly a ‘no,’ Stephen.”

Miller shot back: “I thought when I said it was a dumb question it meant no.”

“My full answer is no — that is a lie, and it’s a dumb question.”

By the end, Miller had systematically dismantled the entire CNN narrative about the administration. Every excuse, every soft-pedal, every attempt to make the chaos look harmless — gone.

The narrative was shattered.

