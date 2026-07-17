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HAVUK's avatar
HAVUK
2h

Interesting how so many accuse the President of lying, or raising, prices, all while none will support or cite their accusations. Prices are up because of the war in Iran and the cost of oil. In CA gas and groceries and everything else is more expensive because of oil combined Newsom's taxes. The rest of the country will soon see relief.

What's most intriguing is the declassified materials- you can download them on www.whitehouse.com- and read for yourself. Not speculation, just facts.

All Americans should be angry that China is allowed so much dominion over our elections. No wonder we in CA keep voting against our best interests. How else would a Newsom or a Karen Bass ever get elected if not by cheating?

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EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
1h

Why has it taken this long to tell the TRUTH about the Crimes, Corruption, Coverups in our own Deep State Governments, and others allowed into the country in mass to overthrow the CONSTITUION and Laws that are to support the country and its official business. Globalist Geopolitics !

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