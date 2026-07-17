For months, President Trump had been hinting that his administration was preparing to release information about America’s elections that the public had never seen before.

Last night, he did exactly that.

In a nationally televised address from the White House, President Trump announced the immediate declassification of intelligence that he said had been hidden from both him and the American people for years.

According to the president, the documents paint a very disturbing picture.

They describe serious vulnerabilities inside America’s election infrastructure, detail extensive Chinese election-related activity, and allege that key intelligence about those threats was deliberately kept out of presidential briefings.

Whether people agree with President Trump’s conclusions or not, this was one of the most consequential speeches of his entire presidency.

He began by stepping back from the individual allegations and explaining why he believed the country had reached this point.

According to President Trump, restoring confidence in elections starts with acknowledging that the current system has serious weaknesses.

In fact, it is broken.

TRUMP: “For many years, I’ve called for bold, swift and decisive action to protect the integrity of America’s elections.” “Every American deserves to know that when they cast their vote, that vote will be counted accurately in a system, and that is to make that system secure.” “One where cheating and interference are not just difficult, but virtually impossible.” “Unfortunately, the system we have today falls catastrophically short of that standard.”

President Trump said the purpose of the evening wasn’t to erode confidence in elections, but to rebuild it by putting information into the public’s hands that he believes should have been released years ago.

That led directly into the announcement the White House had been teasing.

Standing at the podium, President Trump announced the immediate declassification of intelligence that he said reveals “shocking vulnerabilities” in America’s election infrastructure.

According to President Trump, the documents describe election systems that are far more exposed to hacking, exploitation, and foreign interference than the public has been led to believe.

TRUMP: “Tonight, I’m announcing the immediate declassification and release of critical intelligence revealing shocking vulnerabilities in our election infrastructure.” “This evidence shows that the election system we have dangerously exposes…the hacking, exploitation and foreign interference.”

President Trump said what disturbed him just as much was that this information had remained classified for years. That was all about to change forever.

TRUMP: “Just as disturbingly, this vital information has for many years been covered up and hidden from you.” “But that all changes right now.”

Knowing that people would immediately question the credibility of the documents, President Trump addressed that issue before moving into the findings themselves.

He said the material had been assembled by the White House Government Transparency Task Force alongside the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board, and reviewed by the country’s top intelligence officials before being released.

TRUMP: “The documents we will release starting tonight have been gathered by the White House Government Transparency Task Force…” “…supported by our top intelligence agency chiefs, who have all personally reviewed the findings we are presenting this evening and fully confirmed their authenticity.”

The president actively encouraged Americans to examine the documents for themselves as they became publicly available.

TRUMP: “You can see these documents for yourself at whitehouse.gov.” “Go check it out.”

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That’s when the first shoe dropped.

President Trump began walking through what he called the first major finding.

According to the newly declassified intelligence, the Chinese Communist Party allegedly carried out the largest compromise of American election data in history during the 2020 election cycle.

President Trump said roughly 220 million — yes, 220 MILLION — voter records were obtained by China, including names, addresses, phone numbers, party affiliation, and other personal information.

TRUMP: “The People’s Republic of China carried out what is believed to be the largest compromise of election data in history.” “Resulting in China’s illicit acquisition of 220 million U.S. voter files.” “That information includes names, addresses, phone numbers, political party preferences…”

He argued that the scope of the breach presents an unprecedented election security problem.

TRUMP: “This data loss presents an unprecedented election security nightmare.”

But Trump said that the data breach itself was only part of the story.

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According to him, the newly released intelligence also shows that officials inside the intelligence community deliberately minimized or concealed the extent of China’s election-related activities from both the White House and Congress.

TRUMP: “Compounding the travesty, the second set of documents we are releasing reveals that members of the deep state…in our intelligence agency worked to actively suppress and downplay information about the extent of China’s sinister election meddling.”

President Trump said intelligence agencies had learned as early as 2020 that tens of millions of voter records across multiple states had been compromised, yet the information never reached his desk.

TRUMP: “U.S. spy agencies began learning about the compromise of voter registration files in 2020 when they discovered that tens of millions of voter data.”



“Think of that, TENS of millions voter’s data in 18 states have been bought, stolen or hacked by China.”

“Yet, those responsible for sounding the alarm instead kept the information secret and hidden.”



“They did not disclose to me as president or to anyone else. And to the best of our knowledge, they did not inform Congress.”

Instead, he said, the public continued hearing that 2020 had been “the most secure election in history.”

TRUMP: “In fact, all they kept saying is, ‘This is the most secure election in the history of our country.’”

President Trump then moved into what may have been the most politically explosive section of the speech.

He said the intelligence also concludes that Beijing wasn’t simply gathering data, but actively sought to influence the outcome of the 2020 election by undermining his presidency.

TRUMP: “The cover up of this colossal security breach is even more disturbing in light of the additional information showing that China engaged other election related activities to undermine my first administration and our 2020 campaign.”

Reading directly from what he said were CIA findings, President Trump revealed that the Chinese Communist Party sought to leverage domestic and foreign actors opposed to him in an effort to reduce his vote totals and prevent his reelection.

TRUMP: “As the documents we are releasing show CIA reporting explicitly stated and I quote, in mid 2018, the Chinese Communist Party’s policy was to leverage all domestic and foreign elements that were opposed to the U.S. President in an effort to reduce the U.S. president’s votes and make him resign or prevent his reelection.” “Isn’t that nice?”

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Then the speech took another turn.

The president was about to describe one of the darkest moments in American politics. These were without a doubt some of the most disturbing material contained in the intelligence release.

According to President Trump, raw FBI intelligence from 2020 included allegations that China attempted to manufacture illegal ballots for Joe Biden.

He also revealed that multiple CIA and NSA reports regarding China’s election activities were intentionally kept out of his daily presidential briefings.

TRUMP: “But it gets even worse.” “Raw intelligence obtained by the FBI in 2020, yet buried by rogue bureaucrats stated that China’s activities even included an attempt to manufacture a illegal ballots for Joe Biden.” “Documents show that during this period dozens of significant CIA and NSA reports about China’s election targeting were kept out of the presidential briefing.”

President Trump said one internal email acknowledged that analysts had “deliberately massaged” the President’s Daily Brief, while another FBI official allegedly described herself as operating a “shadow government” to prevent information from becoming public.

TRUMP: “These were briefings I would get almost every day. Everything was kept out that was of importance.” “One e-mail among intelligence analysts admitted that they had, quote, ‘deliberately massaged the presidential daily briefing to withhold information regarding Chinese activities related to the election.’” “Another official inside the FBI wrote that she was running, ‘a shadow government’, to keep intelligence about China’s election meddling from becoming known and to keep it away from the honorable press.”

There is no other way to frame it, this is TRULY dystopian.

After laying out those allegations, President Trump shifted away from China and focused on America’s election systems themselves.

Specifically the infrastructure.

According to the intelligence being released, he said U.S. officials have known for years that electronic voting machines and ballot-counting systems contain vulnerabilities that foreign adversaries could exploit.

Remember Smartmatic?

President Trump said the government publicly projected confidence while privately acknowledging the serious risks.

TRUMP: “The third set of documents we are releasing proves that for many years Americans were blatantly lied to about the security of our election infrastructure, including electronic voting machines and ballot counting systems.” “They’re vulnerable and they’re easily compromised.” “And people within our government knew that.”

All of the information relating to the infrastructure vulnerabilities was about to become public.

TRUMP: “Tonight we’re publishing a series of previously classified U.S. intelligence community assessments and other reports proving that our government has long known these machines are extremely exposed to attack.” “As one assessment states, we judge that the United States adversaries, including at a minimum Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, as well as non-state groups, have the capability to compromise U.S. election infrastructure.”

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After the findings came time for accountability.

The president announced that he was directing the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Department of Justice, the FBI, and the CIA to investigate why this information had allegedly been withheld, identify those responsible, and pursue criminal charges where appropriate.

This was big.

TRUMP: “Today, I’m asking the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Department of Justice, the FBI and the CIA to investigate how and why such crucial information was hidden.” “To fire those involved in the cover up and to file criminal charges, if appropriate, against these people.”

It was exactly what many Americans had been waiting to hear for nearly six years.

However, he saved the best for last.

President Trump’s final 30 seconds of his address may have been the most important moment of the night.

Trump ended his bombshell speech to the nation by calling on Americans to DEMAND that Congress to pass the SAVE America Act.

TRUMP: “To all Americans, I ask you to pick up your phone tomorrow, call your representatives in the House and Senate and DEMAND that they pass the SAVE America act without delay!” “Together, we will restore faith and confidence in our country.”



“And we will be bigger, better and stronger than ever before.”



“Thank you, God bless you, God bless our great military, and God bless America.”

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