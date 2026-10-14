Bill Maher DROPS a Brutal Reality Check on Democrats Ahead of the Midterms: “They have not renounced their CRAZY at all!”

The Democrats aren’t going to like this one bit.

During last night’s NewsNation town hall, Bill Maher delivered a brutal reality check to Chris Cuomo about the upcoming midterms, and his warning to his own party is something Democrats may not want to hear.

It’s no secret that Maher thinks Republicans are going to lose badly, but the part that will piss off his own party is what he said next: the Democrats aren’t going to “win” either.

This is an important distinction and Maher nailed it here.

According to Maher, the biggest problem is that the DSA, far-left wing of the party may interpret a Republican defeat as a green light to push even further in the direction that got them into trouble in the first place.

During his conversation with Cuomo, the discussion turned to whether a major Republican defeat would mean Democrats had successfully made their case to the American people.

Cuomo wanted to know whether Trump and his party losing ground would actually demonstrate that voters had embraced the Democrats’ alternative.

Maher wasn’t buying it.

CUOMO: “Do you believe that if Trump takes a beating, the party takes a beating, is that the same thing saying that the Democrats made the case to the American people?”

Maher immediately burst out laughing before delivering his answer.

MAHER: “Absolutely not!”

The comedian and political commentator argued that Democrats haven’t meaningfully moved away from the far-left “crazy” positions that have alienated voters, and he warned that a Republican setback could actually make things worse by encouraging the party’s most progressive voices.

MAHER: “They have not renounced their crazy at all! In fact, they are going full steam ahead. That’s why I’m so worried about 2028.” “And a lot of the far-left will take it, Trump’s loss, they will misinterpret as a recommendation for what they’re trying to do.”

Midterm elections often reflect frustration with the incumbent administration, but that doesn’t automatically translate into support for the other party’s entire platform, especially when they are as kooky as the DSA’s platform.

Maher’s concern is that Democrats could take a favorable result in November as proof that their most “progressive” ideas are gaining acceptance, even if voters are motivated by something else entirely.

Maher then turned to one of the biggest ideological battles within the Democratic Party, taking aim at the left’s embrace of policies he describes as communist.

An accurate description to say the least.

He acknowledged that President Trump frequently uses the term, but said that the label shouldn’t be dismissed by the Democrats simply because it comes from Trump.

Maher pointed to government control over private industries and the means of production as the defining issue.

MAHER: “You know, the whole thing with to communism and it is communism. I know Trump says it, that doesn’t mean it’s wrong. When you talk about taking over the means of production and taking over all the private industries, that’s communism, folks! You can look it up.”

If Democrats make gains in November, the question will be what they take away from the result.

There are two very different conclusions, and Maher believes confusing them could have serious consequences for the party heading into 2028.

That’s the message Democrats may find hardest to hear from Maher: even if Republicans take a so-called “beating” in November, that doesn’t automatically mean the American people have signed on to the Democrats’ insane vision for the country.

For a commentator who constantly criticizes Republicans and President Trump, his warning hits pretty hard, though Democrats probably won’t listen.

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