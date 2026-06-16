Vice President Vance Takes Down the ENTIRE View Panel on Immigration — Their Ambush on "Inhumane" Treatment Backfired Spectacularly

This will be the moment that everyone talks about from Vice President Vance’s appearance on The View.

If you watch one exchange, make sure it’s this one.

The conversation had been circling around immigration for several minutes when the panel began hammering the Trump administration over its enforcement policies, arguing that deportations and arrests of illegal aliens were being carried out in an inhumane way.

It was the kind of discussion that usually follows a familiar script.

The hosts make the emotional case against enforcement. Republicans try to explain why enforcement is necessary. Everyone talks past each other.

But this exchange went in a different direction.

As the criticism intensified, Vance calmly pushed back and made what was really a commonsense argument: enforcing immigration laws is never going to look pretty, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t happen.

It was an expert 6-1 takedown.

VANCE: “We have to strike a balance, of course, between enforcing our laws.” “We don’t want to dehumanize people…” “Law enforcement is always inherently not a very pretty process. Especially when you’re dealing sometimes with violent people, with people who are resisting arrest.”

He then turned his attention to something he says often gets lost in media coverage of immigration enforcement.

According to Vance, many of the stories presented as examples of innocent people being targeted don’t always tell the full story.

VANCE: “Some of the people that I have been told by the media were completely peaceful, had never violated any laws, you actually look into the record and you find out that those people were actually being violent or they did have a criminal record.” “They had a sex traffic conviction.”

That immediately drew a response from Sunny Hostin, who argued that most of the people being arrested and deported are not criminals at all. She was visibly emotional.

HOSTIN: “The majority of people DON’T have criminal records. The majority of people that ICE is rounding up and taking…taking out of their homes, from their families, they’re separating families!” “They’re using children as bait. The majority are not criminals!”

Vance tried to jump back in.

VANCE: “But can I respond to that?” “Let me just say this. Okay.” “You talk about the children. Here is what I would say.”

And that’s when he completely flipped the conversation.

Instead of debating individual deportation cases, Vance brought the discussion back to what he sees as the real humanitarian disaster that occurred under the previous administration.

VANCE: “Do we know that during the last administration we had TENS of THOUSANDS of children who were sex trafficked by the cartels, who were brought into our country in profoundly dangerous and predatory conditions…”

It was a total indictment. Hostin immediately tried to redirect the conversation.

HOSTIN: “Let’s talk about this administration!”

But Vance wasn’t letting go of the point.

His argument was simple — if the border isn’t enforced, criminal organizations benefit, and vulnerable people pay the price.

VANCE: “Unless you enforce the border, you invite that kind of conduct.” “You think it’s inhumane based on the reporting of one person with a political bias.”

NAVARRO: “It’s not one person!”

VANCE: “What I’m telling you is that it’s inhumane to allow cartels to sex traffic people across our border.”

For a moment, the back-and-forth stopped.

Then something happened that probably wasn’t in the producers’ script.

Ana Navarro, one of Trump’s most consistent critics on television, acknowledged the one thing that even many opponents of the administration have quietly admitted over the past several months.

NAVARRO: “And you guys have done a great job closing the border.”

Just like that, the entire conversation shifted.

After all of the arguments, interruptions, and accusations, one of the panel’s strongest anti-Trump voices ended up conceding the administration’s biggest immigration achievement.

Vance couldn’t resist having a little fun with it.

VANCE: “I appreciate that! We’re going to get you back Ana.”

It was a classic Vance moment.

He stayed calm while the panel came at him from every direction, redirected the conversation back to the issues he wanted to discuss, and ultimately walked away with something few Republicans get on The View — a public admission from Ana Navarro that the administration’s border policies are working.

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