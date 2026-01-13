DHS’ Tricia McLaughlin Blasts Chris Cuomo on Minneapolis ICE Operations

Chris Cuomo attempted to challenge DHS official Tricia McLaughlin over the federal presence in Minneapolis, suggesting the Trump administration was putting ICE officers in harm’s way and not cooperating with local leaders.

But McLaughlin quickly turned the tables, delivering hard facts from the ground that left Cuomo struggling to respond.

McLaughlin laid out the escalating threat to law enforcement.

MCLAUGHLIN: “We’ve seen this highly coordinated campaign. I mentioned those vehicle ramming before, those vehicle rammings where these individuals are weaponizing a vehicle, ramming them into our law enforcement officers or their vehicles is up 3,200%.”

She reiterated that the danger extended beyond officers themselves.

MCLAUGHLIN: “It is getting out of control. The fact that our law enforcement officers who are simply enforcing the rule of law on the books of Congress are facing an 8,000% increase in death threats against them.” “Their children, where go to school, where their spouses, where they work is being doxed. That should not be a partisan issue, that law enforcement should be off the table when it comes to death threats. And when it comes assault, I think every American should be able to come together on that very issue.”

Cuomo tried to deflect, arguing that federal agents were being forced into difficult situations by policy decisions.

CUOMO: “You get know you get no fight for me on that. Although, I would raise the question. Who’s putting them in this position? The administration is.” “And by the way, they’re not even trained to do crowd control, these guys. So you’re putting them in a position where people don’t want them there.” “You’re not working with the locals and then they’re taking it out on the agents when they should be mad at the policy.”

McLaughlin responded immediately, pointing to the unwillingness of local leaders to cooperate.

MCLAUGHLIN: “Chris, why are we not working with the locals? Because they will work with us!” “We would love for Mayor Frey and Governor Walz to agree to work with us.”

Cuomo suggested legal action as a solution.

McLaughlin shot back with a detailed account of why ICE is compelled to act.

MCLAUGHLIN: “You have to talk to the Justice Department about that, but I will say the fact the matter is on the ground, Governor Walz has released 470 criminal illegal aliens out of his jails and onto Minneapolis’ streets.”

She didn’t shy away from naming the severity of the crimes:

MCLAUGHLIN: “That includes murderers, Chris. That includes rapists, strong arm rapists. That includes child pedophiles.” “These people were in Minneapolis’ custody and yet they were released back onto the streets. That’s why we’re there. That’s why we HAVE to be there because these leaders turn a blind eye and allow criminal illegal aliens to walk around with impunity and create more American victims.”

McLaughlin concluded with a firm statement on the role of federal law enforcement: