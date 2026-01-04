John Brennan STUNS MSNOW, Praises Trump’s Maduro Operation as “Flawlessly Executed”

MSNOW viewers were likely expecting a scathing critique of President Trump’s daring operation against Venezuelan narco-terrorist Nicolás Maduro.

Jen Psaki had set the stage for former CIA Director John Brennan to deliver exactly that. However, that’s not what they received.

Instead, Brennan turned heads by offering high praise for the military and intelligence personnel behind the mission.

BRENNAN: “First of all, again, the U.S. military and U.S. intelligence are second to none in terms of their capabilities, their competence, talent as well as their courageous actions,”

He made it clear that the operation reflected the professionalism of America’s armed forces.

“And so it does look as though it was a flawlessly executed operation, at least according to what we hear from the administration so far.”

Brennan acknowledged the careful planning behind the mission:

“And a lot of planning went into that.”

Brennan stressed that even though the operation took place less than 24 hours ago, it involved significant complexity.

“But that was…I won’t say it’s the easy part, because it was sort of a complex operation, but this happened less than 24 hours ago.”

“Now, the big question is what is the impact of that action? I think there are a lot of people in Venezuela and outside who are celebrating the departure of Maduro.”

Brennan did not mince words about the Venezuelan dictator’s record and the importance of removing him from power.

“He was an illegitimately installed leader, a dictator of Venezuela. He was involved in drug running for a number of years. He’s been involved in a lot of criminal activity.”

He concluded by noting that while the operation was a clear victory, the path forward remains uncertain:

“And so, yes, it’s good that he is no longer in charge. But the big question is, what is going to happen now after this?”

For a network accustomed that makes its living by smearing Trump at every turn, Brennan’s remarks were a surprising departure.

By calling the operation “flawlessly executed” and openly acknowledging Maduro’s criminal history, Brennan gave legitimacy to the mission — a shocking course correction from the usual MSNOW anti-Trump drivel.