Scott Jennings Shuts Down Claims Trump Has Lost Control of GOP

Scott Jennings went head-to-head with Biden’s former communications director Kate Bedingfield this week after she claimed President Trump is losing control of the Republican Party.

It was a familiar argument: Trump is fading, Republicans are restless, and cracks are supposedly forming inside the GOP. But Jennings wasn’t buying it — and he made that clear immediately.

When Bedingfield suggested Trump’s speeches and leadership were signs of a party slipping out of his grasp, Jennings dismissed it outright.

JENNINGS: “This like may be your Christmas wish, but it is not a reality.”

He reminded viewers that Trump isn’t just influential inside the party — he is the party.

JENNINGS: “The president is the head of the Republican party. He’s never been stronger among Republicans than he is right now.”

That’s when Bedingfield pivoted to what Democrats increasingly see as their last remaining pressure point: the Epstein files.

She argued Republicans had “bucked” Trump over them, implying it showed a weakening grip on his base.

BEDINGFIELD: “Is that why he spent six months fighting his party on the Epstein files?”

Jennings didn’t flinch. Instead, he flipped the accusation back on Democrats — hard.

JENNINGS: “You guys have been desperate for ten years to find the moment where Donald Trump is no longer going to be accepted by the [Republicans]. He is the leader of the Republican Party. He is going to continue to be the leader of the Republican Party.”

But Bedingfield wasn’t done. She doubled down, insisting that Republicans once moved in lockstep with Trump and no longer do.

BEDINGFIELD: “It used to be the case that Donald Trump’s wish was their command. And it is the case that for the last six months, for example, they have bucked him on the Epstein files to the point where they’re now…”

Jennings cut her off with a single line that instantly changed the room.

JENNINGS: “The Clinton, the Clinton files!”

The moment landed like a hammer.

What began as an attempt to frame Trump as politically isolated ended with a reminder Democrats would rather avoid: if anyone has a long and uncomfortable history tied to Epstein, it’s not Republicans.