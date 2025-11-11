Rob Schneider Blasts UC Berkeley After Far-Left Rioters Attack TPUSA Event

Conservative activist and comedian Rob Schneider is calling out UC Berkeley after violent far-left rioters attempted to shut down his Turning Point USA event with Charlie Kirk on Monday night.

Schneider didn’t hold back.

He went directly after the institution that built its legacy on free expression — and then allowed violent activists to try to silence it.

“Let me tell you; Berkeley, shame on you Berkeley!” “Shame on you!” “The regents, the academics here, you should fight for free speech.” “If free speech means anything, it’s the right for me to say something that pisses you off, if it means anything.” “Free speech is ALL speech.”

Organizers say “Antifa thugs” stormed the sold-out event, with keffiyeh-wearing protesters clashing with police and attendees outside the venue.

Videos from the scene show demonstrators trying to break through barricades as officers attempted to hold the line. Several people were left bloodied in the chaos.

