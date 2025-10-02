Karoline Leavitt Confirms — Trump Ready to Slash Democrat Agencies Amid Shutdown

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was just asked if Trump’s threat to slash “Democrat Agencies” with the help of Russ Vought was real—or just a negotiating tactic.

Fox’s Bill Hemmer referenced President Trump’s Truth Social post, in which he threatened massive cuts:

“I wanted to ask you because he mentioned Russ Vought in that. I think that came out at about 8:00 this morning about cutting certain programs that they deem are not necessary. Is that real or is that a negotiating tactic?”

Leavitt’s response was crystal clear. The administration is not backing down one inch.

“Oh, it’s VERY real.”

Leavitt said that the responsibility for these cuts falls squarely on the Democrats.

“And the Democrats should know they put the White House and the president in this position. If they don’t want further harm on their constituents back home, then they need to reopen the government.”

And she explained just how simple it is for Democrats to fix this.

“It’s very simple. Pass the clean, continuing resolution and all of this goes away. We would not have these discussions at the White House today if not for the Democrats voting to shut the government down.”

She also confirmed that the President will meet with OMB Director Russell Vought as early as today to discuss the cuts.