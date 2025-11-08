Bill O’Reilly CRUSHES Bill Maher in Explosive HBO Face-Off

Bill Maher and Bill O’Reilly went head-to-head in front of a live HBO audience — and O’Reilly walked away with the knockout.

Maher tried a low blow, but O’Reilly countered instantly, leaving Maher stumbling on his own stage. The audience loved every second.

O’Reilly opened with a pointed critique of the Democratic Party’s current messaging.

O’REILLY:

“The message that the Democratic Party has traditionally had, that we are for the workers. We want to improve the lives of the backbone of the country. Now you are into all this fringe garbage that Americans don’t want. I think that’s your posture.”

Maher tried to push back, but hesitated.

MAHER:

“No, I wouldn’t put it that way but go ahead.”

O’REILLY:

“But you might want to rethink…because that’s a good way to put it.”

MAHER:

“Well, I’m still on the air and you’re not…but go ahead.”

The audience erupted into laughter and applause at Maher’s jab, but O’Reilly wasn’t down for the count.

He fired back with both barrels, without needing to think of his response.

O’REILLY:

“I expected that. So we did a town hall on the NewsNation a few weeks ago from Kennedy Center, 23 million people watched. 23 million. Okay? You can add up all the HBOs you want, you’re not going to come close. Just want to correct the record.”

The crowd cheered again, and Maher’s composure faltered. He began to stutter.

MAHER:

“I…ughhh…I…I will check those facts. I…I…”

O’Reilly’s final line had the audience howling.

O’REILLY:

“Yeah, you check them!”

By the end, it was clear who ran the stage.

Maher was flustered, O’Reilly was in full control, and the audience got exactly what they came for — a fiery, no-nonsense showdown that had everyone laughing, cheering, and a little bit shook.

It was a classic political duel between two heavyweights on opposite sides of the aisle.

