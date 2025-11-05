Bill O’Reilly Blows Up NewsNation Panel Over Midterm Analysis

Democrats claimed several high-profile victories tonight, winning key races in multiple states.

Abigail Spanberger took Virginia’s governor’s mansion, Mikie Sherrill secured New Jersey, and 34-year-old Zohran Mamdani, a self-described ‘socialist’, captured New York City’s mayoral seat.

On the surface, it looked like a clean sweep for the left. But Bill O’Reilly wasn’t impressed.

On Tuesday evening, he appeared on NewsNation alongside Chris Cuomo and other panelists, and he quickly upended the conventional narrative.

“I disagree with all of you.” O’Reilly said, cutting through the standard election analysis.

As the panel tried to draw connections between tonight’s results and the 2026 midterms, O’Reilly warned that viewers should be careful about reading too much into the current outcomes.

According to him, next year’s political landscape will be entirely different.

“This has nothing to do with the midterms. ZERO.” “The reason so many things are going to happen between now and this time next year…it’s going to be a completely different country than it is now.”

When Cuomo asked how he could be so certain, O’Reilly gave a concrete example.

“Because there’s so many things that have to be decided there. There are too many undecideds. And you can start with the Supreme Court ruling on the tariffs, you can start on that.”

He explained that the court is likely to rule in Donald Trump’s favor, citing the 1974 law signed by Gerald Ford.

“And they’ll rule in Donald Trump’s favor because of the 1974 law that Gerald Ford signed into.”

While Democrats were celebrating tonight’s wins, O’Reilly’s comments served as a reminder that elections are just snapshots in time.

The victories may feel significant now, but the political battlefield a year from now could look drastically different — and no one should assume tonight’s results solely predict the shape of 2026.

