Senator Kennedy Delivers Two SAVAGE Idioms About Democrat Shutdown

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) showed, once again, why he’s one of Capitol Hill’s sharpest communicators during a live segment on the Democrat shutdown, dropping two perfectly timed idioms that had Newsmax host Rob Schmitt chuckling in the background.

Kennedy’s first one was a brutal critique of Democrat political missteps, delivered with his signature wit:

“You know—everything happens for a reason. But sometimes the reason is…you’re stupid and you made a bad decision. “And my Democratic colleagues have made a very, very bad decision here.”

Kennedy went on to lay out some of the more absurd demands coming from Democrats, calling out things like “free health care to foreign nationals who are in our country illegally.”

His point was clear: the demands are over the top, and the political strategy behind them is questionable at best.

But Kennedy saved another gem for the end of the segment, painting a picture with his words that perfectly summed up the Democrats’ predicament.

“A wise person once said, if you pray for rain, you got to be prepared to deal with the mud.” “And I don’t know how they’re going to deal with the mud because we will never, never, ever agree to this list of demands.”

Love him or hate him, Kennedy has a knack for taking complicated political drama, breaking it down in plain English, and making it entertaining in the process.

There’s really no one else like him in politics.

