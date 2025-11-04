Frank Luntz Shocks CNN With Brutal Truth About Government Shutdown

Pollster Frank Luntz stunned CNN during a segment on the government shutdown, delivering a breakdown that caught the panel off guard — and spelled trouble for Democrats.

Luntz opened by framing the shutdown as a political choice.

“I believe that the shutdown is politically motivated. I believe that if they wanted to, they could find common ground, but they choose not to.”

He then walked the panel through the obvious consequences for Republicans.

“And that has hurt the Republican brand, the Republican reputation. Their numbers are down. As you point out in your own polling, of Donald Trump.”

But just when it seemed like the conversation would follow the expected narrative, Luntz dropped a bombshell.

“But the numbers that have fallen the worst, to my surprise, are the Democrats.”

He didn’t leave it there. Luntz doubled down, reiterating the severity of the political damage.

“It is hurting the Republicans, but it seems to be hurting the Democrats even MORE.”

The revelation hung in the air.

Panelists exchanged glances as CNN’s Boris Sanchez scrambled to redirect the conversation toward the 2026 midterms, trying to soften the unexpected blow.

Luntz’s comments exposed a reality few on the network were willing to confront: the party that set the government shutdown in motion may be paying the steepest political price.

