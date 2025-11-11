Scott Jennings Humiliates Michael Douglas’ Son in Shutdown Debate

Scott Jennings left Michael Douglas’ 25-year-old liberal son, Dylan Douglas, stuttering and outmatched during a shutdown debate last night on CNN that immediately went viral.

Douglas tried to shift blame away from Democrats after 40 straight days of gridlock.

Jennings wasn’t letting him rewrite history — and he brought the receipts.

DOUGLAS: “Scott, with all respect, you cannot put on the American people that Democrats were the one that were hurting people, making this plight.”

JENNINGS: “Who was casting the votes AGAINST opening the government, Democrats or Republicans?”

DOUGLAS: “Who was…?”

JENNINGS: “No, no. Who was casting the votes?”

DOUGLAS: “Scott, who was wanting to cut SNAP benefits?”

JENNINGS: “Nobody, Republicans voted to fund SNAP 15 times.”

“Republicans voted to FUND SNAP 15 times. Democrats voted to DEFUND it 15 times!”

“And we had to get 8 to join us!”

