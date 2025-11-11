Scott Jennings Humiliates Michael Douglas’ Son in Shutdown Debate

Scott Jennings left Michael Douglas’ 25-year-old liberal son, Dylan Douglas, stuttering and outmatched during a shutdown debate last night on CNN that immediately went viral.
Douglas tried to shift blame away from Democrats after 40 straight days of gridlock.
Jennings wasn’t letting him rewrite history — and he brought the receipts.
DOUGLAS: “Scott, with all respect, you cannot put on the American people that Democrats were the one that were hurting people, making this plight.”
JENNINGS: “Who was casting the votes AGAINST opening the government, Democrats or Republicans?”
DOUGLAS: “Who was…?”
JENNINGS: “No, no. Who was casting the votes?”
DOUGLAS: “Scott, who was wanting to cut SNAP benefits?”
JENNINGS: “Nobody, Republicans voted to fund SNAP 15 times.”
“Republicans voted to FUND SNAP 15 times. Democrats voted to DEFUND it 15 times!”
“And we had to get 8 to join us!”
If you enjoyed this clip and want to support the growth of the Overton network, the most powerful thing you can do is you can do is sign up become a paid annual subscriber for 40% off.
Your monthly subscription goes further than you think. Thank you so much for your support.