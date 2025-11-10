Scott Bessent Drops Receipts on George Stephanopoulos in Heated Shutdown Clash

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent went toe-to-toe with George Stephanopoulos on ABC — and left him flat-footed — after George tried to argue that Trump’s only path to ending the shutdown was killing the filibuster.

Bessent didn’t let the framing slide.

He immediately reminded Stephanopoulos of his own past comments attacking Republicans who voted against reopening the government.

BESSENT:

“Look, you were involved in a lot of these in the ’90s. And you know, you basically called the Republicans terrorists and, you know, you said that it is not the responsible party that keeps the government closed.”

“And so what we need is five brave moderate Democratic Senators to cross the aisle, because right now, it is 52–3, 52–3, five Democrats can cross the aisle and re-open the government. That’s the best way to do it, George.”

STEPHANOPOULOS:

“I can disagree with you about the history there, but we don’t need a history lesson right now.”

Then came the line that hit like a freight train.

BESSENT:

“No, no, George. No, no, no, George, if you want, I’ve got all your quotes here. And I went back, read your book.”

“So you got one purchase on Amazon this week. And that’s very much what you said.”

Your monthly subscription goes further than you think. Thank you so much for your support.