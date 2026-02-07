Bill Maher DRAGS Billie Eilish Over Her Grammy Comments About “Stolen Land”

Bill Maher took aim directly at Billie Eilish over her recent Grammy comments about “stolen land,” and he didn’t miss.

On Real Time with Bill Maher last night, he pointed out that Eilish herself admitted she didn’t really know what to say — and that’s when Maher jumped in with the line that the place ablaze.

“Then don’t say anything, because you don’t know things.”

MAHER: “They did not hear me at the Grammys because Billie Eilish — big controversy this week — she said there’s no illegals on stolen land.” “And she said, ‘it’s hard to know what to say,’ which I would say, then don’t say anything, because you don’t know things.” “You didn’t go to school, I don’t think, and you don’t know facts.”

[Audience laughs]

Maher wasn’t arguing that people shouldn’t speak up. In fact, he said he agreed with part of what she was saying — just not the part where emotion replaces understanding.

“She said keep fighting and protesting and speaking up. I totally agree with that.” “She said voices matter, people matter.” “And I would just say, so does knowledge.”

From there, Maher went straight at the logic behind the slogan itself. Not with outrage, but by asking the one question he says the left never wants to answer.

“What is the practical next step if you say that there’s no such thing as illegal people on stolen land?”

He pointed out that once you push that argument, it doesn’t stay theoretical for very long. It’s total hypocrisy, as noted by the Tongva tribe of California who asked Eilish for the land back on which her mansion is built atop.

“No, of course, immediately the people — the tribe here in California — asked for her house.” “Which, I thought was pretty great!”

Maher then stepped back and widened the lens. Even if you accept the premise, what comes next? According to him, no one has a real answer.

“But what is the practical next step? This is my problem always with things like this from the left that are always so performative.” “Okay, even if we agreed with that stolen land — and yes, lots of land is stolen by the way, not just here — what do we do about that?”

Finally, he asked the question that underscored the absurdity of the entire point:

“We give it all back and go back to living in teepees?” “What is the practical next step?”

