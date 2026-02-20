Tom Homan Delivers PERFECT One-Liner in Response to Ilhan Omar’s Call to Abolish DHS

Speaking to constituents on Wednesday in Minnesota, Rep. Ilhan Omar suggested that the United States needs to “figure out a different system” regarding immigration enforcement, reigniting calls from Democrats to dismantle the Department of Homeland Security.

When asked about her comments, the Border Czar Tom Homan had a pointed response ready for Omar.

HOMAN: “Well, I’m sure Omar would love for ICE to go away, right? Because she has her own issues.”

Homan framed the debate around the broader consequences of abolishing DHS, which was created in response to the tragedy of 9/11.

“But, bottom line is, you know, think about this. Members of Congress want to abolish the Department of Homeland Security that was established after the tragedy of 9/11. Right?”

He went on to highlight the irony of lawmakers attacking the very agency tasked with enforcing laws they themselves drafted.

“And they want to abolish the agency that enforces the laws that they wrote. Right?” “They want attack ICE and call them racist and Nazis and the secret police.”

Homan then delivered the sharpest line of the exchange, leaving little room for political spin.

“Well, if we’re the Nazi for enforcing immigration law, what’s that make them? They wrote the law.”

Your monthly subscription goes further than you think. Thank you so much for your support!