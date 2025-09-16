Dark Kash Unleashed: Kash Patel Publicly Obliterates Adam Schiff in Brutal Senate Exchange

What began as a typical grandstanding stunt by Democrat Senator Adam Schiff during FBI Director Kash Patel’s Senate testimony turned into one of the most brutal implosions ever witnessed in a public hearing, as Patel fired back with a devastating takedown that ended whatever remained of Schiff’s credibility in under two minutes.

Schiff tried to use his time to score political points—smearing the Trump administration and attacking Patel over the handling of the Epstein files.

Specifically, he pressed Patel about the transfer of Ghislaine Maxwell to a lower-security federal facility in Texas, a decision Patel clarified was under the authority of the Bureau of Prisons.

Schiff didn’t buy it and made a show of his disbelief.

“You want the American people to believe that? Do you think they’re stupid?”

But that’s when the tide turned, and it turned fast.

Rather than sit there and take it, Patel made it clear Schiff had crossed a line.

What followed was unlike anything ever seen before from the FBI Director.

“I think the American people believe the truth, that I’m not in the weeds on the everyday movements of inmates.” “What I am doing is protecting this country, providing historic reform and combatting the weaponization of intelligence by the likes of you!”

The moment Schiff realized he had lost control was almost visible—but there was no stopping what came next.

The freight train had left the station, and Schiff was stuck on the tracks.

“And we have countlessly proven you to be a liar in Russiagate, in January 6th.” “You are the biggest fraud to ever sit in the United States Senate. You are a disgrace to this institution and utter coward.” “I’m not surprised that you continue to lie from your perch and put on a show, so you can go raise money for your charade.” “You are a political buffoon at best!” “Take it to the BANK that the FBI is protecting this country!”

It was a complete obliteration.

What was supposed to be another opportunity for Democrats to create a headline instead became a moment of total reckoning.

Patel exposed Schiff exposed Schiff for exactly what he is: a political operator who built his career on deception and hoaxes like Russiagate.

The mask slipped, and “Dark Kash” showed up in full force. Schiff tried to bait him and ended up getting buried instead.

‘Annihilation’ is the word that fits best.

