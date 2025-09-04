WATCH: Border Czar Declares All-Out War on Cartels — “We’re Playing the Away Game Now”

Back in January, Border Czar Tom Homan vowed the Trump administration would take the war directly to the cartels, after Border Patrol agents exchanged gunfire with suspected cartel members on the southern border.

He said they’d be treated like terrorists, dismantled piece by piece, and “wiped off the face of the earth.”

Eight months later, Homan says that promise is being fulfilled—after the Trump administration carried out a kinetic strike on a drug boat from Venezuela, killing 11 Tren de Aragua cartel members.

Homan says this is just the beginning of the end for the cartels.

The Trump administration is going to the ends of the earth to ELIMINATE the scourge once and for all.

January: The Warning Shot

In January, Homan left no room for doubt about the administration’s plan:

“President Trump is going to seal that border. He’s going to put the cartels out of business.” “He declared them a terrorist organization.” “We got the whole of government is going to dismantle these people and wipe them off the face of the earth. They are not going to go lightly.” “The Trump administration is going to take them on, just like he did the Caliphate, and we’re going to destroy them.”

September: The War is On

Fast forward to today, and Homan says the fight is in full swing — and America is no longer playing defense.

Last night on Fox News, Homan told he reminded Jesse Watters that his words weren’t just talk.

“I said President Trump would designate these cartels as terrorist organizations and he will wipe them off the face of the Earth.” “I meant it, President Trump is doing that, the cartels existence in the United States is very limited.” “They have killed more Americans than EVERY terrorist organization in the world combined.” “Under Biden, a quarter million Americans died from fentanyl that came across that open border.” “So President Trump is right, they are terrorists and we’re going to take them out.”

Homan says the cartels are already collapsing financially:

“He’s bankrupted them already—they made record amounts of money under Biden, smuggling aliens, sex trafficking women and children, and dope. And with a secure border, we’re bankrupting them.”

And now comes the most important shift yet:

“Now we’re going to attack them, we’re going to play the away game! You know we’re tired of playing the home game, we’re going to play the away game now and President Trump is committed to ending the cartel violence in this country.” “Their time in the United States is LIMITED under President Trump.”

The away game is on.

