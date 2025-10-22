Victor Davis Hanson EXPOSES Why Pundits Like Jen Psaki Are Going After JD Vance

Victor Davis Hanson hit the nail on the head with his response to Jen Psaki’s recent attacks on Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha, and what he revealed goes far deeper than a simple political argument.

He exposed the real anxiety behind the criticism—the Washington establishment is genuinely scared that the MAGA movement is no longer just tied to one man.

It’s bigger than Trump, and that terrifies them.

Hanson explained that when Vance was chosen as Trump’s running mate, many in the liberal elite, media and Democrat Party dismissed him.

They assumed he added nothing to the ticket—that Ohio was already secure, that his being a White male offered no diversity, and that he had no real influence.

But what they underestimated was Vance’s ability to communicate the MAGA agenda in a way that few others could.

HANSON:

“They thought when he was selected as vice president, he brought nothing to the ticket because Ohio was going to be won, he was a White male, there was no diversity, but they didn’t really appreciate that he’s one of the best explicators of the MAGA agenda.”

“He eviscerated the media every time he got on television. He was a real force multiplier of the Trump ticket.” “And they’re afraid of him.”

Hanson laid bare the real fear the establishment bet that MAGA was inseparable from Trump—that without him, the movement would fade.

Vance and others have proved that wrong.

The movement is bigger than one person, and that thought keeps them awake at night.

HANSON:

“And now they’re thinking, you know, we were betting on MAGA is inseparable from Trump. He was the sun, and without him there will be no sunlight.”

Hanson pointed out that people like Vance and Rubio have shown that MAGA can continue and even expand, creating a new populist Republican force.

That’s why the media and political elites keep trying to dismiss them—they’re scared.

HANSON:

“And then people like Rubio and JD Vance come along and they think, oh my God, this thing could go on and on and on with this new populist Republican Party.” “They’re terrified of it, and so they feel that maybe she’s too sophisticated for this Appalachian-born Vance or whatever, but they’re terrified that MAGA will go beyond Donald Trump.”

“I think they should be terrified, because I think it will.”

MAGA isn’t tied to one person anymore.

It’s bigger than Trump, and leaders like JD Vance are proving the movement can grow and shape the future of the Republican Party.

That’s exactly what has the media and political elites on edge—they’re realizing that the movement isn’t going away after Trump’s second term, and it’s only getting stronger.

