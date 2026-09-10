Remembering Charlie Kirk: One Year Later His Words Hit Harder Than Ever

September 10th, 2025 is a date that will live forever in infamy. One year ago today, the world lost one of the greatest debaters, fighters and patriots of our generation.



Charlie Kirk can never and will never be replaced.



He understood exactly what he was fighting for, and he spent every day he had on this earth working toward that goal.

In many ways Charlie was a preacher.

He was the man in the arena, going from college campus to college campus to have important conversations, despite many of those environments being hostile to him and everything he stood for.

He knew it had to be done.

Charlie possessed the unique ability to convince the younger to care about politics and faith in a way that had never been seen before.



There is no question that the void he left in the conservative movement is still felt today, and it will likely be felt forever by those who were inspired by him and carried his mission forward.

Charlie also had an innate understanding of the political movements shaping the West, and what it would take for conservatives to win.

He called it a “spiritual battle.”



These words from Charlie hit differently today:

KIRK: “We are in the driver’s seat, and that comes with a lot of obligation. We are the cultural force, we are ascendant. The bad guys are scattered, confused and afraid. And they will be back.” “God gave us a reprieve so that we can reload, that we can lean in, and that we can make the conservative movement stronger than ever before.”



“This is the greatest country ever to exist in the history in the world. And I can say, wow. There was a debate. Is God done with this country? Now, I can say confidently, no. God is not done with America and our best days are ahead.”

There will never be another one like him.

One of the most humbling moments in our short three-year history was when Charlie followed us on X and shared our work. It might seem like a small thing, but to us, it meant the world.

We will never forget that he believed in what we were doing.

We will never forget him or what he fought for.



Rest in peace, Charlie.

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