Bill O’Reilly EXPOSES the Violent Third-World NIGHTMARE Democrats Created in San Francisco

Bill O’Reilly just got back from filming a special in San Francisco — and what he says he saw on the ground is far worse than most people realize.

What he witnessed stuck with him, but not in a good way.

In an interview last night alongside Chris Cuomo, O’Reilly didn’t hold anything back.

O’Reilly painted a grim picture of a third-world dystopia filled with drugs, illegal aliens, violent crime and what he described as a total breakdown of order in parts of the city.

But more than that, he argued that Democrat leaders have known about it — and failed to act. He said they’re actively covering it up.

He didn’t ease into it.

O’REILLY: “You know who sells a narcotics down there in San Francisco and in Oakland?” “Honduran drug gangs who are here illegally.”

O’Reilly pointed directly at Democrat sanctuary policies, arguing they’ve created an environment where criminal networks can operate without fear of federal enforcement. If anything they are emboldened.

“You know, protects them? The sanctuary laws of San Francisco and California.” “They strut around armed to the teeth, okay, knowing that no one on the federal level can bother them, okay?” “Because the state and the city won’t cooperate as almost every state does with joint task force, California won’t do it.”

According to O’Reilly, the consequences have been severe — particularly when it comes to the fentanyl crisis, which is killing and destroying the lives of countless Americans.

“So Honduran drug gangs in this country illegally are fueling a MASSIVE fentanyl crisis that has destroyed the city of San Francisco.”

Then he named names. Every one of them a Democrat elite who have allowed this violence to continue.

“And the mayor knows it.” “And the governor knows it.” “And Pelosi knows it.” “And Kamala Harris knows it, and they NEVER did anything about it.” “How about that for a headline?”

CUOMO: “Well, I think it’s a damning headline and that’s why San Francisco has been getting crushed and Newsom has such a big burden to try to make it as the Democratic nominee.”

O’Reilly then contrasted the city’s current condition with what he says it used to be — one of the most iconic and admired places in the country.

O’REILLY: “It was once the most beautiful city in the country. I used to love to go there.”

But the most disturbing images he brought back centered on what he described as the day-to-day reality now unfolding in certain neighborhoods of the city.

“Now, little children watch drug addicts inject themselves with needles in their neck as they walked to school.” “Now, Hondurans here illegally cut off people’s hands with machetes if they don’t pay their drug debts.” “This isn’t about narcotics. This is about massive violence.”

He ended by drawing a stunning juxtaposition between those hellish conditions and the lives of elite Democrat leaders he says are insulated from them — the same people who allowed the carnage to fester.

“Meanwhile, two miles away, Nancy Pelosi is living in an $8 million house guarded by security.” “So she doesn’t have to experience any of it.”

That’s really the core of his argument.

Not just that things are bad — but that the people in charge don’t have to live with the consequences. They don’t care.

It’s a harsh portrayal, and not everyone will see it the same way.

But the picture O’Reilly is painting is obvious; a city that, in his eyes, has gone from iconic to unrecognizable — a decline he believes Democrats allowed to happen and continue to ignore to this day.

O’Reilly’s special; ‘The Decline and Fall of San Francisco’ will premiere tonight, Thursday March 26th at 9PM ET on NewsNation.

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