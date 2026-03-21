BREAKING: Scott Presler DELIVERS HISTORIC PLEA to GOP Senators — “Forgo Your Easter Vacation”

This will go down as one of Scott Presler’s most powerful moments.

The Early Vote Action founder has been at the forefront of the push to pass the SAVE America Act to secure American elections — and now he’s taking that fight directly to Washington with a simple but unmistakeable message:

“Forgo your Easter vacation.”

During an appearance this morning on Fox News, Presler delivered a direct and personal appeal to Republican Senators, urging them to cancel their upcoming recess and stay in Washington to finish the job.

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With Congress set to break from March 30th through April 10th, Presler framed the moment as a real test of leadership — arguing that the country doesn’t have the luxury of waiting, and neither do the American people.

PRESLER: “I have a very nice, peaceful but stern message to our Republican Senate.” “I have a pitch for you.” “The Senate is supposed to go on recess from March 30th until April 10th.”

“Republican Senators, I’m asking you, forgo your Easter vacation.” “Forgo the trip with your family.”

What made the moment resonate wasn’t just the ask — it was how clearly he laid out the stakes. Presler wasn’t talking in generalities. He was calling for a visible show of unity and urgency from a party that — for now — holds power.

“Stay in Washington, D.C., show that the Republican Senate caucus is banding together.” “You’re going to be the adults in the room, you’re going to be the leaders.”

He pointed specifically to unfinished business, urging lawmakers to remain in session until key priorities are completed — including full funding for the Department of Homeland Security and passage of the SAVE America Act.

“Stay in Washington, D.C. until the Department of Homeland Security is fully funded and until the SAVE America Act is passed and signed into law by President Donald J. Trump.”

The reaction in the room was immediate.

[Cheers]

But Presler didn’t let the moment pass, he knew how powerful this message was.

He leaned into it, turning his message into a broader challenge about why Republicans were given the majority in the first place. Do not waste this moment, this is your chance.

“This is your opportunity to lead.”

[Audience erupts into U-S-A chants]

“This is your opportunity to show why we the American people gave you the majority and this is your chance — a defining moment in history.”

“So don’t let this squander.”

With all of the noise out there about voter ID, the DHS shutdown, the long lines at the airport, the media narratives — Presler’s message cut through all of it with a simple demand: stay, work, and deliver.

He spoke as the voice of the American people, directly to the establishment.

Whether lawmakers take that advice remains to be seen — but the moment itself landed, and it resonated with the majority of Americans who are sick and tired of the political games.

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