Scott Jennings Tells CNN Panel SCOTUS' Ruling Just BLEW UP a Major Democrat Narrative

As pundits on cable news and Democrats we’re quick to celebrate the Supreme Court’s ruling on President Trump’s tariffs, Scott Jennings paused the debate to point out what he believes is the real story.

This was a story which the media completely glossed over.

He made it known on CNN last night that the SCOTUS decision did more than resolve a policy dispute — it dismantled one of the most repeated Democratic talking points of the past several years.

“And I’ll tell you one more thing,” Jennings began, signaling he wasn’t done.

He then addressed the long-running claim that the Supreme Court operates as an extension of Trump’s political will.

JENNINGS: “For every Democrat and every media person that has gone on for the last year or two about how this Supreme Court is a wholly owned subsidiary of Donald Trump, that it’s not independent, that it does whatever he says to do…”

Jennings didn’t hesitate to connect the dots.

“Obviously, that narrative was OBLITERATED today.”

The ruling, which went against Trump’s immediate position, became — in Jennings’ telling — proof that the Court remains independent, even with a conservative majority.

Rather than lash out at the Court, Jennings noted that the president has legal avenues to pursue moving forward.

This was how a constitutional republic should operate.

“So to me, I thought this was actually…I thought the ruling was sound.” “I think the president is sound to try other statutes.”

And finally, he argued that both critics of the Court and critics of Trump’s willingness to follow it were proven wrong at the same time.

“And I think the narratives about the court not being independent and the president not obeying the court were TOTALLY blown up today.”

In other words, the decision may have been a setback on tariffs — but according to Jennings, it delivered something far bigger: a direct rebuke of the claim that the judiciary answers to one man.

For a narrative that dominated headlines for years, Jennings says yesterday’s ruling spoke louder than any panel debate ever could.

Your monthly subscription goes further than you think. Thank you so much for your support!