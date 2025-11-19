Nicki Minaj BREAKS Hollywood Silence and Confronts the UN About Nigeria’s Christian Genocide

Yesterday, Nicki Minaj just did something almost no celebrity is willing to do — and she did it on the world stage.

In front of the United Nations, with cameras rolling and elites watching, Minaj sounded the alarm on the genocide of Christians in Nigeria.

Minaj was invited to speak by Mike Waltz and the Trump administration, so she knew the backlash would be vicious from her left-wing circle. She did it anyway.

With each word spoken, you could feel how important this issue was to her.

She opened by directly thanking President Trump for shining a light on the crisis on the world stage, saying:

“I would like to thank President Trump for prioritizing this issue and for his leadership on the global stage in calling for urgent action to defend Christians in Nigeria, to combat extremism and to bring a stop to violence against those who simply want to exercise their natural right to freedom of religion or belief.”

She spoke as an American who understands the blessing of religious freedom.

“I stand here as a proud New Yorker, with a deep sense of gratitude that we live in a country where we can freely and safely worship God, regardless of one’s creed, background or politics.”

She reminded the audience that this wasn’t about ideology — it was about basic human dignity:

“No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion, like I recently stated on social media.” “And we don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other.” “We’re beyond that, that’s ridiculous.”

Then she turned to the heart of the crisis — the brutal reality facing Christians in Nigeria. Her voice trembled slightly as she described the horrors of what international leaders have been ignoring.

“In Nigeria, Christians are being targeted, driven from their homes and killed.” “Churches have been burned.” “Families have been torn apart.” “And entire communities live in fear, constantly, simply because of how they pray.” “It demands urgent action.”

And to those who would twist her message, she shut the door completely:

“And I want to be clear; protecting Christians in Nigeria is not about taking sides or dividing people.” “It is about UNITING humanity.”

At a time when most celebrities run from controversy, Nicki Minaj walked straight into the fire. And she did it on behalf of people who have no global platform, no political strength, and no cultural defenders.

Fearless is the only word for it.

