Dr. Oz EXPOSES Massive Democrat Covid-Era Obamacare Waste

Dr. Oz just unloaded a bombshell about how Democrats juiced Obamacare during Covid — and how taxpayers are still paying the price years later.

Appearing on Fox this afternoon, he said the incentives quietly layered onto the program in 2021 created a system overflowing with waste, fraud, and “phantom” beneficiaries.

“During Covid, there was an additional layer of incentives, money thrown at the problem, which has historically been how, unfortunately, Democrats deal with these issues.” “In this case, some of that money got pocketed, but I’m going to share with you numbers that will blow your mind. These are the actual numbers from CMS.”

Then came the headline figure:

“We believe 4.4 million people are not appropriately enrolled in Obamacare.” “Which means, they’re phantoms. They don’t know they have the insurance, they don’t want the insurance, they didn’t need the insurance.” “We as taxpayers are paying for 4.4 million people to have full benefits for no good reason.”

Oz said this explosion of “ghost enrollments” tracks directly with the enhanced Covid-era subsidies Democrats pushed through in 2021.

“When the Obamacare additional Covid credits were added in 2021—there were about 3 1/2, 4 million people that were never using their policies. That’s normal. Sometimes people don’t use their insurance policy.” “Today, it’s over 11 million people who have Obamacare, never use their policies.” “They don’t buy medications, they don’t see doctors and use it, which means they often don’t know that they have it. Yet we’re stuck with the bill.”

According to Oz, Trump wants the waste stripped out immediately.

“The president doesn’t want that. He wants the waste, fraud and abuse taken out of the system.”

And the imbalance is staggering.

“When Obamacare was created—50% of the people were supposed to be paid for by the government. 50% were supposed to be spending their own money.” “Now it’s 95% government funded.”

A system built on “shared responsibility” is now almost entirely taxpayer-funded and, as Oz revealed, millions of the people being funded may not even know they’re on the rolls.

