Sean Duffy Blasts Congress For Shutdown Inaction

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has had enough.

From Reagan Airport in Washington, he slammed Congress for leaving the country stranded in the middle of a government shutdown.

He targeted Democrat Senators who have voted 14 times to keep the government closed.

“There is an easy answer, open up the government. Stop this!”

Duffy contrasted his own service in Congress with the current gridlock.

“And by the way, when I was in Congress, we had shutdowns, I stayed here for a month. I didn’t fly home. I sat in my office working on deals, working on solutions.” “Why are Senators going home?! If you can vote 14 times to keep the government shut down and create this gridlock in our airports, and you’re going to go home?!” “They should sit here. Like Americans sit in airports, they should sit in their offices. They should sit in the Senate and figure out how they’re going to come up with a deal to open this back up and not use the American people as leverage.”

