Jeanine Pirro Unleashes Blistering Warning to Afghan Terrorist

U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro didn’t mince a single word on Thursday.

Standing before the cameras with FBI Director Kash Patel, she delivered a no-holds-barred indictment of the Afghan national who attacked two National Guard troops near the White House — and of the system that allowed him into the country in the first place.

From the podium, Pirro made clear that this attack was a wake-up call.

Pirro reminded reporters that the attacker had arrived in the U.S. through what she described as an “absurd” pipeline — one that waved through individuals with little to no meaningful vetting.

She said this wasn’t some shocking twist; it was the plain, predictable result of letting policy take precedence over public safety.

“We should not have to live in fear in the nation’s capital, especially by one who came here from a foreign country through a process that was so absurd that he came through and released into this country, as many were knowing virtually nothing about his vetting.” “This is what happens in this country when people are allowed in, who are not properly vetted.”

According to Pirro, the two Guardsmen who were targeted aren’t just service members — they’re symbolic of the fragile barrier protecting civilized society from the chaos that poor border policies unleash.

“These guardsmen and all who are here to protect the district are the line that separates a civilized society from a barbaric one.” “They are the ones who stand for law and order. This was not just an attack, it was a direct challenge to law and order in our nation’s capital. And they, the individual, will be made fully accountable.”

She stressed that under the current administration, there will be no repeat of past eras where politically motivated violence was shrugged off or normalized.

“And though it seems that we have been here before under President Trump, make no mistake, and the Attorney General, we will not allow this to be normalized.” “It will be confronted, condemned and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Pirro issued her final warning directly to the attacker, underlining the gravity of what comes next.

“Now, my message to the individual who committed these acts is you pick the wrong target, the wrong city and the wrong country, and you will be sorry for the violence and the evil that you perpetrated in our nation’s capital.”

