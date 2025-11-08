Laura Ingraham Confronts Gold’s Gym Whistleblower Over “Nonpartisan” Claim

The woman who confronted a biological male inside a Gold’s Gym locker room in Los Angeles is now trying to cast the entire ordeal as “non-partisan.”

But when Tish Hyman made that case on national television, Laura Ingraham refused to let her separate the incident from the ideology driving it.

HYMAN:

“There are laws that need to change. There is terminology that needs to change. We need to get things completely rooted in honesty.”

“Right now the whole entire ideology is rooted in lies and that’s why we can’t come to anything. We have to understand that this is not a red and blue issue. This is a pink and blue issue for anyone else who doesn’t understand what I’m saying, this is a nonpartisan issue.”

“This is a women’s safety issue.”

That’s when Ingraham cut straight through the framing.

INGRAHAM:

“But Tish, you live in California. Tish, sorry to interrupt, but you live in California.” “So Gavin Newsom is your governor. You know, you are represented by a supermajority of Democrats in the state who line up behind trans rights and the right of biological men to compete against women and girls and go into these spaces.” “So this is the state in which you you live! That’s the Democrat Party today.”

